If at the beginning of 2023 they had told the fans of the Inter Miami that their team would play two finals in a matter of months, and that they would win one but lose the other, not only would they have been happy… in one of those they didn’t even believe it.
The young story of the squad that belongs to David Beckham has more dark and gray chapters than colorful ones. They didn’t know about finals or championships, their thing was to aspire to win their home games and nothing more. However, the arrival of the Argentine star gave him a different face to those in pink and black.
Miami, which before the man from Rosario arrived in the city didn’t even seem to be too interested in soccer, already knows what it’s like to be champion. And they liked the sweet. That is why the defeat this Wednesday, September 27, hurt them to the core.
Lionel Messi’s quality makes him a footballer impossible to replace. However, Gerardo: ‘Tata’ Martino had a final in front of him, so he had no choice but to try to find the ideal eleven to obtain the desired championship.
Goalkeeper Callender was in charge of taking care of Miami’s goal. It was played with a line of four at the back, which was made up of: Allen, Kryvtsov, Miller and Yedlin. The midfield was covered by Gómez, Busquts and Cremaschi; up Taylor, Farías and Campana.
Joseph Martínez came on as a substitute and scored 2-1 in the dying moments of the match. The Venezuelan’s effort was not enough, as the cup remained with the Texans.
#Lionel #Messi #court #Inter #Miami #loses #Houston #Dynamo #Open #Cup #final