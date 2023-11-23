The Colombian Football Federation announced the call for the Colombian women’s national team for the double confrontation against New Zealandin preparation for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

The two matches will be played in Bogotá: on November 2, the match will be at the El Campín stadium, and on the 5th of the same month, they will face each other at the Metropolitano de Techo.

The Colombian women’s team still does not have a coach after the departure of Nelson Abadía, who left the position after the 2023 World Cup in Australia and New Zealand, in which the team reached the quarterfinals.

Ángelo Marsiglia, who was Abadía’s assistant, is the coach in charge. He already directed the first two preparation matches, against the United States, in September, resulting in a goalless draw, on October 26, and a 3-0 defeat, on the 29th of the same month.

The big news on the list is the absence of Linda Caicedo, injured on Sunday in the classic between Real Madrid and Barcelona. An ankle injury would take her out of the courts, in principle, until mid-December.

Madrid, November 15, 2023. Linda Caicedo with the Real Madrid Femenino against Chelsea for the Champions League

The goalkeeper Natalia Giraldo is not there either. who was injured in the second game against the United States. Instead, The starting goalkeeper in the World Cup, Catalina Pérez, and the team’s historic scorer, Catalina Usme, who had missed the last call due to injury, return.

As has become customary, Two historic members of the National Team, Yoreli Rincón and Natalia Gaitán, are still out of the calls, as is Vanessa Córdoba.



The team will begin working in Bogotá on November 26.

Call for the Colombian women’s national team

Archers: Catalina Pérez (Werder Bremen, Germany), Luisa Agudelo (Deportivo Cali), Sandra Sepúlveda (Medellín).

Defenses: Carolina Arias (Santa Fe), Ángela Barón (Atlético Nacional), Daniela Arias (América), Daniela Caracas (Espanyol, Spain), Jorelyn Carabalí (Brighton, England), Manuela Vanegas (Real Sociedad, Spain), Mónica Ramos (Gremio, Brazil), Viviana Acosta (Santa Fe).

Midfielders: Daniela Montoya (Nacional), Gabriela Huertas (Santa Fe), Lady Andrade (Real Brasilia, Brazil), Leicy Santos (Atlético de Madrid), Lorena Bedoya (Real Brasilia, Brazil), Marcela Restrepo (Nacional), María Camila Reyes (Santa Faith)

Front: Catalina Usme (America), Elexa Bahr (America), Ivonne Chacón (Valencia, Spain), Manuela Paví (Atlético Mineiro, Brazil), Mayra Ramírez (Levante, Spain).

