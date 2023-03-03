Another step towards the double: FC Barcelona, ​​leaders of the Spanish league, beat Real Madrid 1-0 in the first leg of the semi-finals of the Spanish Cup – thanks to an own goal.

AEven without the injured striker Robert Lewandowski, FC Barcelona opened the Clasico weeks with a win and made a big step towards the double. The Catalans won 1-0 (1-0) in the first leg of the semi-finals of the Spanish Football Cup at their great rivals Real Madrid on Thursday and thus have the best chance of reaching the final in the second leg on April 5th. Before that, however, the two top clubs will meet in the championship on March 19, where Barca could make a preliminary decision given their seven-point lead.

In the second semi-final, CA Osasuna won the first leg against Athletic Bilbao 1-0 on Wednesday. The final will take place in Seville on May 6th.

Busquets and the 46th Clasico

At the Estadio Bernabeu, an own goal by Eder Militao sealed Barca’s victory (26′). The defender was unlucky after a save by goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois. In the first half, it was practically the only chance for the guests, with Lewandowski missing due to a muscle injury.

Otherwise, in a hard-fought game, Real pushed for Marc-André ter Stegen’s goal, but he showed no weaknesses. Team-mate Sergio Busquets was playing his 46th Clasico, surpassing Sergio Ramos and Lionel Messi (both 45). Former world champions Toni Kroos and Antonio Rüdiger started at Real. Ex-Bayern professional David Alaba was injured.

Both teams gave nothing. Again and again there were tough duels and provocations. The main focus was on Real striker Vinicius Junior and Barcas Gavi.