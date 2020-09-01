Today the doors of schools have opened for children of the Donetsk People’s Republic after almost half a year break. As the DPR Minister of Education told Izvestia, 15,000 pupils went to first grade (a thousand more than last year). The total number of students is 145 thousand … Moreover, almost half of them – about 70 thousand – are forced to live and study in the front-line zone. Izvestia learned how the DPR schools prepared for September 1 and what the specifics of work in the conditions of incessant hostilities are.

This Knowledge Day is perhaps one of the calmest in the last four to five years. Apart from individual violations of the ceasefire, ceasefire agreements signed in July are generally respected I am. At least not a single civilian casualty has been recorded during this period, and this is already a huge achievement (before that, civilians, including children, were killed and injured every month from the fire of the armed formations of Ukraine (UFU)).

The academic year started in 518 schools in the DPR. About 170 of them have been damaged during shelling since the beginning of the war, have been repaired and are now in normal operation. … Five cannot be restored.

As the Minister of Education and Science of the DPR Mikhail Kushakov told Izvestia, training will take place in full-time mode everywhere … However, at the first request of the Ministry of Health, schools will immediately go online. … It is noteworthy that this measure will not affect kindergartens: they were not closed in the spring and do not plan to close them in the fall if restrictions were introduced. This is explained by the fact that, firstly, parents often simply have no one to leave their young children with. Secondly, strict quarantine measures (as in Moscow or St. Petersburg) in Donetsk, after the start of the pandemic, it was not introduced, the city and the republic as a whole lived and worked in their usual schedule.

On September 1, each student of the Yakovlevskaya school was presented with an educational kit and a certificate “Anti-two” Photo: Izvestia / Sergey Prudnikov

– An important innovation and achievement of the new academic year was the almost one hundred percent transition of our schools to Russian educational standards, we have been moving towards this for several years, – Mikhail Kushakov especially noted. … – That is, from September 2020, a new page of education in Donbass begins. This applies to everything – ideology, curricula, teaching of the humanities. Russian standards are fixed de jure.

It is worth noting that within the framework of the new standards, the compulsory teaching of the Ukrainian language will be discontinued in the DPR this year. Move will now be taught only in optional classes, subject to the recruitment of groups.

With regard to higher education, currently In the DPR, four state universities have passed Russian accreditation. According to the Minister of Education, next year 8 thousand places in higher educational institutions have been allocated for applicants. Another 8.8 thousand – in technical schools and vocational schools … The most in demand today in the republic are the professions of a teacher, engineer, and physician. And also middle-level workers – builders, locksmiths, electricians.

Renovated school

One of the hottest spots on the line of contact is the village of Aleksandrovka, located on the western outskirts of Donetsk. In March, an 11-grade student Ksenia Bondarenko was wounded in the courtyard of a local school. After a month and a half – three more girls … It is noteworthy that Aleksandrovka is almost the only settlement in the DPR, where almost the entire population speaks Ukrainian – on the streets, in shops, at home …

After the conclusion of the agreement on the regime of silence, the settlement is relatively quiet. Although, according to residents, it is even more unnerving than regular shots – like the calm before a storm. Relax, stop worrying – then you will be “lukewarm” and will cover you, as has happened more than once. Moreover, five days ago, something heavy had already ruptured on the outskirts …

The four-story secondary school in Aleksandrovka is the tallest building in the village (and, unfortunately, a landmark for VFU – they are located a kilometer away on a hill). However, they try not to remember the dangerous neighborhood here once again. Tired … All the more worries, troubles, a holiday! At the entrance to the school we are greeted by the smell of fresh paint – the first floor sparkles as good as new. On the fourth, the builders are finishing the renovation of the sports hall – due to damage after shelling, it was boarded up for the last five years; in the cold season, physical education lessons were held in classrooms. And now – the long-awaited discovery.

The out-of-service western wing of the Aleksandrovskaya school, which goes to the side where the VFUs are located Photo: Izvestia / Sergey Prudnikov

However, The western wing of the school is still “non-working”, it houses a computer class, a chemistry room, labor workshops – its windows overlook exactly the side of Ukraine : the roofs and gardens of the “zakardonny” village of Maryinka are perfectly visible from here. Over the past ten months, bullets and shrapnel have flown into the school walls four times from there.

“This year we have 212 students, of which 16 are first-graders,” Elena Burykina, director of the Aleksandrovsk school, told Izvestia. – That’s a lot! The most numerous class is the sixth: 30 people.

On September 1, a school bus, as usual, in two flights, will gather students around the village. And the beginning of the first lesson on the line will be announced with the help of a copper bell – it is used on holidays or instead of a bell during interruptions in light.

By the way, Ksenia Bondarenko, who was wounded in March, fully recovered. She spent two months in the hospital, was discharged and went to the school graduation on her own. Today she will also go out to study – as a first year student of the Donbass Law Academy.

17 schoolchildren

In the north of Donetsk, 5 km from the destroyed airport and 3 km from the dangerous Avdiivka industrial zone, there is the village of Yakovlevka. As of September 1 this year, 17 students came to the local nine-year school. Among them – only one first-grader, the boy Sasha (however, this is not a small number: the year before last there was not one).

Before entering the school, the director Yana Akishina and I are greeted by a stray dog ​​Julia – she has been living at these walls since her owners left in 2014: every September 1, a pink bow is tied around her neck, the dog participates in a solemn line. There are homemade gauze masks on the table at the entrance. Further, in the hall, there is a large fire-fighting barrel with water. Upstairs, builders are knocking with hammers: they are finishing the repair of the roof over the dining room, the work is being done by local residents, for free.

A school with only 17 children is a rare example even for the DPR. At the same time, it is clear that in no case should it be closed. : it is both a cultural center and an indicator of village life.

The most numerous class this year is the second: four children … In the ninth graduation – three. Some classrooms have three desks, no longer needed. The dining room has four dining tables. They try to combine physical education lessons so that at least small teams for games are obtained – for example, two for two.

Yakovlevskaya school Photo: Izvestia / Sergey Prudnikov

– We have seven teachers , – Yana Akishina shares. – All are excellent teachers. Someone even comes from Donetsk. Most combine several disciplines. For example, geography teacher teaches biology and chemistry. Primary school teacher – physical education. Mathematician – physics. German teacher – singing …

Among the students of the school there is a ninth-grader Vika Pleshkova, a resident of neighboring Spartak. For the seventh year, she lives with her grandparents in a basement without electricity and water, food is cooked on a fire. The girl’s school clothes invariably smell of smoke and soot – from candles and a fire …