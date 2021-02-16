INDIANA PACERS 112 – 120 CHICAGO BULLS

Zach LaVine was the leading scorer for the Bulls in their win over the Pacers. The guard scored 30 points, including 12 of the last 15 his team scored between the fourth quarter and overtime. Coby White (19 points) and Garrett Temple (16) were LaVine’s squires in the victory, the eleventh of the season for Chicago, which is placed with an 11-15 record and in ninth position in the Eastern Conference, half a game behind the Raptors who currently occupy eighth position. The Pacers, meanwhile, break a streak of two consecutive victories and remain with a record of 14-14, in the fifth position of the East. The most prominent local players were Domantas Sabonis, with 25 points, 10 rebounds and 5 assists, and Malcolm Brogdon, who added 23 + 15 + 5.

WASHINGTON WIZARDS 131 – 119 HOUSTON ROCKETS

Bradley Beal stayed on fire with his offensive game and his contribution of 37 points (14-24 field goals, 3-8 from triples), 8 rebounds and 3 assists helped the Washington Wizards beat the Houston Rockets 131-119, who suffered the sixth straight loss. Russell Westbrook, a former Rockets player, also stood out in a special way with a mixed performance in what was his first game on a night in a row after they faced the Boston Celtics on Sunday. Westbrook contributed a triple-double of 16 points, 13 rebounds and 15 assists., but he only made 6 of 20 field goals and had 5 turnovers. The performance of both players was the key to the victory of the Wizards and ruined John Wall’s return to Washington, his first visit with the Rockets since he was traded last year by Westbrook. The much desired return of Wall, which had a video of recognition by the Wizards, occurred at the worst moment of his new team that came to game with few players when having the losses of Christian Wood, PJ Tucker and Eric Gordon. For the Wizards, It seemed like this was a winnable game, but what stood out during the first half was the Washington team’s lack of physical power after a great game they played on Sunday against the Celtics. The Wizards gave up 69 points in the first half, but in the second everything changed with their best defense and they returned to the work they did against the Celtics when they only allowed 91 points. Wall had 29 points with 9 assists, including 22 points and seven touchdown passes he made in the first half, which was when he made his best individual game, which in the end could not save the Rockets from defeat either.

NEW YORK KNICKS 123 – 112 ATLANTA HAWK

ulius Randle confirmed his great moment of form by scoring 44 points that helped the Knicks beat Atlanta and claim the third consecutive victory. Randle set a new individual record by scoring 7 3-pointers, of the 17 for the team, the best of the season. Along with Randle, who also had 9 rebounds and 5 assists, RJ Barrett scored 21 points as second-leading scorer. Immanuel Quickley had 16 points, making him the sixth player for the Knicks (14-15), who occupy sixth place in the Eastern Conference. The Hawks entered the game hoping to win and break their losing streak, but although they struggled and competed in the end, they weren’t good enough and lost the fourth straight game. Although they had six players with double-digit numbers at the end they could not avoid defeat, which leaves them with the worst losing streak. Trae Young finished in the lead with 23 points and 8 assists, while Scott Collins had 19 points.. Clint Capela had a double-double of 15 points and 18 rebounds, which did not prevent the defeat of the Atlanta team (11-16). As a team, the Hawks scored nearly 1.2 points per possession, which should be enough to win, but the Knicks’ shooting range was too good to beat.

UTAH JAZZ 134 – 123 PHILADELPHIA SIXERS

Duel between the leader of the East and the West and the new walk of the Jazz, who add their eighth straight victory and the 19th in the last 20 games. Embiid did not play. Check the chronicle here.

GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS 129 – 98 CLEVELAND CAVALIERS

Draymond Green was extremely tough against the NBA and asked for more respect for the players after his team’s victory in Ohio. Mention Harden, Cousins, Drummond … Check the news here.

LOS ANGELES CLIPPERS 125 – 118 MIAMI HEAT

If there was a win the Los Angeles Clippers needed to get, it was tonight against the Miami Heat, even though they played without their stars, forward Kawhi Leonard and Paul George, both injured. His absence was not noticed thanks to the great teamwork the Clippers put in with Marcus Morris Sr. and Ivica Zubac, who came out of reserve, as leading scorer. Morris Sr. was the leader with 32 points, 3 rebounds and 2 assists, which left him at the top of a list of six players who had two-digit numbers, including three reserves. Zubac was the leader of the bench by contributing 22 points with 8 rebounds that made the difference by becoming the surprise factor. While Lou Williams also stood out as a starter with a double-double of 18 points and 10 assists, and point guard Terance Mann reached 15 and captured 7 rebounds. In addition to Zubac, Amir Cofey and Luke Kennard, as reserves, contributed another 15 and 10 points, respectively. Serge Ibaka played 20 minutes in which he scored seven points, but did a good job under the hoops, grabbing nine rebounds. The Clippers’ victory (21-8) was the fourth in a row and they remain in third place in the Western Conference and the Pacific Division, but only half a game from the Los Angeles Lakers, who rested. Jimmy Butler with a triple-double of 30 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists, led the attack of the Heat, who in the end could not get the decisive goals, nor control the scoring inspiration of Morris Sr. and Zubac. Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro, scored 27 points po head, adding 12 rebounds and 7 assists to their private account. In addition, Duncan Robinson finished with 13 points.

SACRAMENTO KINGS 125 – 136 BROOKLYN NETS

The team led by Steve Nash begins to fuel: third consecutive victory, roles increasingly defined and a fearsome attack. This time, they won without Durant. Check the chronicle here.