Fifteen world champions with Spain, as well as several players who did not participate in the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand, Mapi León and Patri Guijarro, appear in the call of the new coach of the women’s national team, Montse Tomé, for the Nations League matches against Sweden and Switzerland, where Jenni Hermoso will not be there.

In addition to Mapi León and Patri Guijarro, the most significant of those who in their day, Before the World Cup, they refused to participate in the national team, other players who were not in the orbital event are mentioned, such as the defenders Laia Aleixandri and María Méndez, the midfielder Rosa Márquez and the forwards Inma Gabarro, Amaiur Sarriegi and Lucía García.

The players who were in the World Cup and who have now been left off the list, for different reasons, They are Jenni Hermoso, Rocío Gálvez, Salma Paralluelo, Laia Codina, Ivana Andrés, Irene Guerrero, Claudia Zornoza and Alba Redondo.

This first call from Montse Tomé, who has replaced Jorge Vilda after his dismissal, comes after a total of 39 players, including all the world champions except Athenea del Castillo and Claudia Zornoza – she retired from the national team -, demanded on Friday in a statement that, despite the departure of Luis Rubiales, already former president of the RFEF, there still had to be a restructuring of the organizational chart of women’s football, of the presidential cabinet and the general secretary, of the communication and marketing area and from the integrity management to return to the selection.

A few hours before the presentation and the list, the RFEF, now headed by the president of the managing committee, Pedro Rocha, published a statement in which it invited the players of the national team “to join the change led” by the organization and guaranteed “a safe environment” for their return to the team.

In the presentation of Montse Tomé, to whom Pedro Rocha gave a national team shirt, the new coaching staff was also presented at the head of the Spanish team, formed by Javier Lerga (second coach), Irene del Río (assistant coach), Carlos Sánchez (goalkeeper coach), Blanca Romero (physical coach), Rubén Jiménez, Kiko Meléndez (analysts), and Emilio González (psychologist).

Spain, current world champion, begins its participation in the Nations League, which is also a qualifier for the Paris 2024 Games. against Sweden in Gothenburg on Friday and on Tuesday against Switzerland in Córdoba.

Called list

Goalkeepers: Cata Coll (Barcelona), Misa Rodríguez (Real Madrid) and Enith Salón (Valencia)

Defenses: Laia Aleixandri (Manchester City/ING), Irene Paredes, Mapi León, Ona Batlle (Barcelona), María Méndez (Levante), Oihane Hernández and Olga Carmona (Real Madrid).

Midfielders: Patri Guijarro, Alexia Putellas, Aitana Bonmatí, María Pérez (Barcelona), Tere Abelleira (Real Madrid) and Rosa Márquez (Betis)

Front: Esther González (Gotham/USA), Lucía García (Manchester United/ING), Amaiur Sarriegi (Real Sociedad), Eva Navarro (Atlético de Madrid), Mariona Caldentey (Barcelona), Athenea del Castillo (Real Madrid) and Inma Gabarro (Sevilla ).

Montse Tomé explains the absence of Jenni Hermoso

As I am the person most responsible, we have believed that the best way to protect it is not to call it. See also Spain: not to stop the scandal after Rubiales' departure, Rfef would make a drastic decision

At the press conference, where the Spain coach presented her first official list, she decided to explain the non-call of the player Jennifer Hermoso to the call with the team after the non-consensual kiss of Luis Rubiales, former president of the RFEF, and explained that the affected person must be protected.

“We are with Jenni in everything and with all the players. We believe that the way to help them is to be with them. As I am the person most responsible, we have believed that the best way to protect it is not to call it. I have been working with her for five years, we have agreed with her as a partner,” explained Montse Tomé when asked by a journalist.

With information from EFE

