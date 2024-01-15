Population growth must be slowed down. The annual net migration will have to be reduced considerably, to 40,000 to approximately 60,000, half as much as in recent peak years. If politicians do not intervene, the Netherlands will grow to 22 or 23 million inhabitants, the State Commission on Demographic Developments fears. And that's too much. “Measures are really necessary and possible,” says chairman Richard van Zwol.

