The last training session of the week, held this Saturday morning at Los Annexes, ended without a hitch for a Real Valladolid team that wants to put the last two defeats behind them in Alcorcón. Looking ahead to this Sunday’s meeting, Pacheta will not be able to count on the internationals named in this window, El Yamiq and Plata, although recovers several fundamental pillars such as Óscar Plano and Toni Villaafter passing the COVID.

This is how the coach expected it this Friday, when he offered his usual press conference prior to the matches, and this has been confirmed with the call to travel to Santo Domingo, in which Hervías, the other recently infected, and Carnero also appear again, who served against Las Palmas the sanction corresponding to the expulsion seen against Real Oviedo. In this way, only Vallejo is low, in addition to the Moroccan center-back and the Ecuadorian attacker.

Certainly in the list of 22 summoned there are several players who have gone through some recent problem, such as Anuar, who was absent during the week, or the three mentioned who are recovering after passing the coronavirus. All in all, the starting eleven seems more open than ever in recent months, and is subject to forced changes and others that may not beas the coach previously warned and because of the two recent setbacks.

Among the displaced do not appear Fresneda, who played this Saturday with the Division of Honor and was expelled, nor Narro, despite the fact that Promises does not play this weekend. With everything, the troops are sufficient and the following: Roberto, Masip, Luis Pérez, Janko, Joaquín, Javi Sánchez, Kiko Olivas, Josema, Nacho, Carnero, Anuar, Monchu, Aguado, Roque Mesa, Toni Villa, Hervías, Iván Sánchez, Morcillo, Óscar Plano, Cristo, Sergio León and Weissmann.