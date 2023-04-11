It is clear that FC Barcelona will become champion of Spain this season since the Clásico won last month, but the championship will not get much shine. The main strength is that the zero is almost always kept, as it turned out tonight against the Catalan neighbor Girona: 0-0

Barcelona went down hard last Wednesday in El Clásico against Real Madrid (0-4) in the semi-finals of the Copa del Rey, after the first leg in Madrid was won 0-1 with a lot of luck. With the odds of 18-5 (3-0 on goal) it was certainly not the case that Barcelona was not entitled to victory, but the real inspiration and energy were hard to find in the players of the upcoming champion. The lead over pursuer Real Madrid is now thirteen points with ten rounds to go in La Liga.

Barcelona can therefore choose the championship game in May themselves, but despite the big lead over the rival from Madrid, the 27th national title in club history will not stick with the supporters and certainly not with the fans of the game that Barcelona always played under Johan Cruijff, Frank Rijkaard, Pep Guardiola and Luis Enrique.

Xavi is of course also a trainer from the Cruijff school, but the 43-year-old Catalan who succeeded Ronald Koeman in Camp Nou in November 2021, even after a year and a half, rarely succeeds in making Barcelona swing. The fact that the crowd in Camp Nou, again filled with 75,000 spectators, chanted Lionel Messi’s name again after ten minutes says a lot about the longing for the past and can also be seen as a cry for some more entertainment on the field.

Barcelona often plays in a 4-4-2 this season and Xavi has his affairs in order in the back. The numbers don't lie: only 9 goals against after 28 league matches. They are very good figures, but it rarely swings in the front. Robert Lewandowski is on his way to another top scorer title with 17 goals (three more than Karim Benzema), but this season the Pole is only a shadow of the top striker he was in the Bundesliga for ten years.





Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.

