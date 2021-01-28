Joe Biden has been the 46th President of the United States for almost a week. The conspiracy myths about the first presidential decrees signed by Biden are already circulating on the net.

Washington DC – Joe Biden has been in office for a few days and has already signed several dozen presidential decrees. As with its predecessor Donald Trump stands the President when signing the first Executive orders under special observation. Meanwhile, the first conspiracy myths are circulating on social media about Biden when he signed the Executive orders.

Joe Biden’s first executive orders: “Blank paper and no ink”

“Blank paper and no ink”. With these words, an Internet user comments on a video that Joe Biden shows when signing his first presidential decree. The comments refer to a video that has since been deleted from YouTube, in which Biden supposedly a blank sheet of paper instead of the without ink Executive orders would sign. Due to the poor video resolution, the font is on the Executive orders not recognizable. Many users on the Internet therefore came to the conclusion that Biden wouldn’t actually sign the documents.

The French news agency AFP investigated the allegations in more detail in a factcheck and compared the same video in better quality with the poor recordings. Because the video material published by the agency has a much better resolution (1080p), the writing and signature of the President recognizable. This cannot be seen on the pixelated and overexposed videos circulating on the web. In conclusion, it remains to be stated that Joe Biden has not signed a blank paper without ink.

Donald Trump and Joe Biden: First executive orders always get a lot of media attention

Especially the first Executive orders a US president received a lot of media attention. These first edicts have a great impact and are often pointing the way for the coming years of government. So signed Donald Trump in its first few days several decrees that started the construction of the wall on the border with Mexico and banned the entry of Syrian refugees for 120 days.

As Donald Trump has also Joe Biden already many decrees and laws of his predecessor in the first days with presidential decrees overruled. With the now 33 Executive orders Biden stopped the construction of the wall and lifted the entry restrictions against Muslims. It has also rejoined the Paris Agreement and the WHO with its first decrees.

Executive orders have long been discussed controversially

Basically, the Executive orders about decrees for which the president does not need the approval of the legislature, i.e. the Congress. As President for Executive orders do not require confirmation from Congress, they are repeatedly discussed controversially. Nevertheless, the presidential decrees are subject to democratic control mechanisms, as they can, for example, be reviewed by the courts. Congress cannot suspend or invalidate this, but try to change the presidential decree through new laws. But here, too, the US President has the option of stopping such bills with a veto. In order to be able to bypass this veto in turn, a two-thirds majority in Congress is required.

Stay despite all the criticism Executive orders an important and often groundbreaking government tool for the US president. Presidents have been able to issue executive orders since 1789. Franklin D. Roosevelt has signed the most presidential edicts with 3,721 in his 12 years in office. The last two Presidents Donald Trump and Barack Obama issued a total of 220 and 276 decrees, respectively. (phf)

