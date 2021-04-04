Pessimism has settled in much of the Almería environment after the defeat against Rayo Vallecano. Apart from the bad game and the negative feelings, there are statistics that do not invite us to think about the promotion, that has sounded strongly during a good part of the season due to the arguments shown by those of José Gomes. Nevertheless, the rojiblancos have crashed against their direct rivals time and time again, which is a difficult slab to overcome both in the classification and in the emotional aspect, without sinking the tooth to the best teams in the category.

So far the indálico table has been measured eight times to the first six classified, getting just four points out of 24 possible, a figure that does even more damage not only for the units not added, but for those obtained by those rivals. In addition, in five of those duels Almería has been unable to wet. Mallorca won both the first leg and the second leg (0-1 and 2-0), while Leganés won in Butarque (2-1) and scored a point in the 99th minute (1-1). Another of the top teams, Sporting, gave Gomes their first defeat of the season (0-1), leaving the last game of the season for the return, which could be decisive.

Rayo has faced Almería twice, being the only rival in the upper zone that has fallen to the rojiblancos. In the first leg, the Indáicos prevailed, thanks to Cuenca’s goal in the discount (0-1), taking the revenge Baby last Friday, also in extremis (0-1). Espanyol, meanwhile, beat the UDA (2-1) in the last game of 2020.

It is precisely the duel against the parakeet team that can mark the future for both. Those of Vicente Moreno will visit the people of Almeria in two days, without the schedule yet being fixed. Before, They will visit Albacete this afternoon (4:00 p.m.), being able to put seven points away from the UDA, the same difference that Mallorca will make if they beat Las Palmas today (20:30). On Sunday next week Almería will visit La Romareda (4:00 pm), Mallorca will host Lugo (6:15 pm) and Espanyol will host Leganés (9:00 pm).