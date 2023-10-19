Dubai Police has developed a new technology based on artificial intelligence to analyze traffic accidents, identify the responsible and injured parties, and issue the report immediately to drivers without human intervention.

The Director of the General Department of Artificial Intelligence at Dubai Police, Major General Khaled Al Razouqi, said that the new technology is currently undergoing testing, and is scheduled to be released to the public soon, indicating that the use of artificial intelligence will greatly facilitate procedures and reduce manual operations by 50%, which will automatically contribute to reducing the resulting congestion. For minor accidents.

He explained that the “minor accident reporting” service currently implemented allows drivers to report accidents on their own without the need for the police to be present, which has helped reduce traffic congestion and not waste customers’ time. He pointed out that the service is simple and easy to use as the driver does not need to Access the service through the Dubai Police application, enter the required data such as the vehicle plate, driving license number for both parties in the accident, and photographs of the two cars, then obtain the accident report via email to send it to the insurance companies.

He pointed out that these steps will be shortened after using the service in its new form, as you will not need to use the Dubai Police application, and record data on the driver’s license, personal ID, or car license and their photos, so that artificial intelligence will determine the culprit and the affected person, determine the locations of the damage, and send itself a report on the accident. .

He stressed that this development will also contribute to reducing reliance on the human element in analyzing and issuing simple accident reports that take time and effort, and then these resources can be directed to other sectors that benefit from the qualified and professional human staff of Dubai Police, pointing out that there is a keenness from the leadership. The Dubai Police General Directorate continues to develop smart services to make it easier for customers and keep pace with the future.