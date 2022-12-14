Elisabetta Silenzi was the first to throw herself on the killer in an attempt to stop him

Elizabeth Silence she was the first to throw herself on Claudio Campiti, to avoid the worst. She and she died trying to save everyone else. New details emerge from what happened in Fidene, in Rome, during the meeting of the consortium that manages the villas in the area. She tried to stop the man who arrived at the gazebo with the intention of taking revenge.

The woman, when she saw him enter Claudio Campiti with a gun in her hand, during the Valle Verde consortium meeting, she threw herself at the man, preventing other people from losing their lives. As told by a witness, who then took the man’s weapon away..

Al Messaggero this person told the moments of the shooting in which three women lost their lives. While Campiti was turned away, Elisabetta would have thrown herself on him, in an attempt to disarm him and stop his madness.

Without her I don’t know if we would have made it. There would have been other victims. She threw herself on him. He spun around and killed her immediately after Silvio Paganini lunged at him. At that point, everyone kind of threw themselves at him to block him, but she was the one who did the biggest part of her, sacrificing her life she saved us.

These are the words of the witness who has no doubts that Elisabetta Silenzi, thanks to her courage and sacrifice, allowed the others to be saved.

Elisabetta Silenzi would have sacrificed herself to save the other people present at the meeting

The man had entered the gazebo of the bar in via Monte Giberto, during the condominium meeting of the consortium, with the intention of pulling that trigger.

The shots first reached Sabina Sperandio, then Nicoletta Golisano and Bruna Marelli, the president in grave condition in the hospital. Finally, Elisabetta Silenzi. Two other people are hospitalized.