Late Sunday afternoon (14), former US President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump left the golf club where he had spent the day in New Jersey and headed to Milwaukee, Wisconsin, where the Republican National Convention will confirm his candidacy. However, the US Secret Service said that, despite the shooting attack suffered by Trump this Saturday, there is no reinforcement planned for the former president’s security, according to information from the CNN television network.

The information, however, does not prevent the event from happening – on the contrary, the convention seems to have gained momentum. Through the conservative association Turning Point Action, fans of the former president organized an event in the city on Sunday afternoon to pray for the politician and businessman and wish him a speedy recovery after the attack he suffered yesterday at a rally.

Republican voter Alexandra Schwatge unfurled a giant poster with Trump’s face on it and a wall where other supporters had written messages and wishes for Trump. “You are our hero,” “Get well soon,” and “Fight, fight, fight!” were some of the phrases that could be read. “The president needs to know that he is loved, that we support him, and that we will never give up. The freedom of the United States is worth fighting for,” she said.

Another supporter in attendance, Chris Leslie B., said that when she saw footage of the attack, she “couldn’t believe it.” “I was hoping that no one got hurt, and unfortunately, people did get hurt, and I just couldn’t believe it. Something like this hasn’t happened here since[former President Ronald]Reagan was shot and wounded in a 1981 attack,” she said. She said what happened was a result of the fact that “the country is really divided because there are extreme factions on both sides trying to push their agenda, and people are not in the middle.”

Another addition to the convention is the presence of former US ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley, the last candidate to drop out of the primaries that decided the nominee to run for the White House for the Republican Party and which were won by former President Donald Trump. She was invited at the last minute to the convention that will officially announce him as the party’s presidential candidate.

Secret Service does not give in to questioning

US law provides for special protection from the Secret Service for any candidate running for president of the United States. This is not yet the case for Trump, as his name must be ratified by the convention that begins on Monday; however, he already has this right as a former president of the country.

On Sunday, in the first public appearance by Secret Service officials since the attack on Trump, Audrey Gibson-Cicchino, who is coordinating the agency’s efforts during the Republican convention, said there were no plans to beef up security. “The plans we have in place will remain in place, and we are confident in them,” she said. Other officials said there was no evidence to suggest a change. “There are currently no known threats against the Republican National Convention or anyone attending,” said Michael Hensle, the FBI agent in charge of the Milwaukee office.

According to preliminary investigations, the shooter, Thomas Matthew Crooks, 20, acted alone. Investigators do not yet know Crooks’ motive for trying to kill Trump, but they said that from the little they have been able to extract so far from the shooter’s cellphone, there is no evidence that anyone else was involved in the attack, or even knew about it.

According to CNN, both the Secret Service and the FBI also claimed that an additional difficulty in strengthening Trump’s security lies in the legislation of the state of Wisconsin, which is a open-carry statean expression that designates states where it is possible to openly carry a firearm – in the specific case of Wisconsin, people over 18 years of age do not even need permission to do so.

Because of this, the most the authorities can do is set up a security perimeter, which only accredited convention attendees, without weapons, will be allowed to enter, and which includes the venue, Fiserv Forum – the arena where the Milwaukee Bucks basketball team plays – and its surroundings. After much discussion between the Secret Service and the Republican Party, the perimeter was extended to include a park, in order to prevent anti-Trump demonstrations – the decision was made in the second half of June.

The Secret Service’s announcement that it would maintain security plans for the convention contrasts with President Joe Biden’s words, who said on Sunday that he had asked Kimberly Cheatle, the agency’s director, to review all of Trump’s security measures, also during the Republican event. In addition, it comes at a delicate time for the agency, which has been heavily criticized for its actions at the rally where Trump was the target of the assassination attempt.

Several experts have questioned how anyone could have gained access to the roof of an industrial building with a clear view of the stage where Trump was standing, within easy reach of a rifle like the one Crooks was carrying. While the snipers were able to find and kill the shooter very quickly, the fact is that Crooks should never have been able to reach the location from which he fired the shots, much less remain there long enough to commit the attack.

Trump considered postponing trip; Nikki Haley confirmed on speaker list

In a post on the social network Truth, Trump said he considered postponing his trip to Wisconsin for two days, but changed his mind. “After the terrible events of yesterday [sábado]I would postpone my trip to Wisconsin and the Republican National Convention for two days, but I have decided that I cannot allow a ‘shooter,’ or potential assassin, to force a change of plans,” the former president wrote. Advisor Dan Scavino posted a video on the social network X, with Trump’s entourage arriving at the airport in New Jersey:

The confirmation of former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley at the event came as a surprise. Haley had not been included in the original program, and her staff had recently confirmed that she would not be present in Milwaukee, but her spokesman, Chaney Denton, said Sunday that she will be a speaker. Her speech, according to the newspaper The Washington Postis scheduled for Tuesday, the second day of the event.

The announcement came a day after the attack on Trump. According to the The Wall Street Journalthe episode made Republicans want to portray an image of unity, and Haley’s participation serves that purpose. When she announced she was leaving the race in March, Haley broke with the historic tradition of publicly endorsing a domestic opponent before the election. Instead, she called on Trump to earn the trust of his voters.

In May, she changed her position and decided to give her support, and on the 9th, she released the 97 delegates she had obtained in the primaries so that they could vote for Trump – which will not even have any practical effect, since Trump obtained 2,268 delegates in the primaries, much more than the 1,215 needed to secure the national candidacy.