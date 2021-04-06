Haiti does not have a single vaccine to offer to its more than 11 million inhabitants a year after the start of the coronavirus pandemic and experts fear that the well-being of Haitians is being sacrificed amid the violence and political instability that shakes the country.

For now Haiti you can expect only 756,000 vaccines from AstraZeneca distributed by a United Nations program that delivers doses to the countries most in need. These free doses were due to arrive no later than May, but they are expected to be delayed because Haiti missed a deadline and an Indian producer is prioritizing domestic demand.

“Haiti recently completed documentation required for shipments, ” said Gavi, the Geneva-based Vaccine Alliance, which manages in part the UN program, called COVAX.

Haiti also did not sign up for a pilot program that distributed vaccines, according to the Pan American Health Organization. A spokeswoman, however, praised other efforts by Haitians related to the pandemic, as an improvement in the preparation of hospitals.

Customers walk between the stalls in the Pétion Ville market, in Port-au-Prince (Haiti). Photo EFE

A state human rights research center cited by a US State Department report, meanwhile, said the Haitian government embezzled more than $ 1 million in aid to fight the coronavirus. The report also accused government officials of spend $ 34 million “in the murkiest way,” ignoring a body that must approve state contracts.

Lauré Adrien, director general of the Ministry of Health of Haiti, attributed the delay in the arrival of vaccines to suspicions surrounding the AstraZeneca vaccine and the fear that the country does not have the necessary infrastructure to store vaccines. He added that his agency prefers a single-dose vaccine. AstraZeneca requires two.

“It is no secret that we do not have good storage capacity” vaccines, he said. “We want to make sure we have everything under control before we receive the vaccines.”

Adrien maintained that the money received by his agency was well used, but that it was not answered by other government agencies. A spokesman for the presidency did not respond to calls to discuss the matter.

The numbers

Poor nations have to wait a long time for COVAX vaccines as rich countries hog stocks. Most, however, received at least one initial shipment. Some obtain vaccines through donations or private agreements.

Haiti reports 12,700 infections and 250 deathsFigures that experts believe are far from reality.

Although the use of chinstraps is still mandatory in companies, airport closures and curfews have long been suspended, and there are not many additional precautions.

“People don’t really believe in the coronavirus, ” said Esther Racine, 26, who has two children whose father died in the catastrophic 2010 earthquake.

Citizens mourn the death of 15 children due to a fire inside an orphanage in Port-au-Prince (Haiti). Photo EFE

Racine once worked as a maid, but started selling masks early in the pandemic. He came to sell 800 chinstraps per month and now he barely sells 200.

“Look around you ”he commented, pointing to a crowd of people without masks in downtown Port-au-Prince. His only customers today are people who need masks to enter a store.

He says Haitians have other concerns. “To the people you are more concerned about violence than the virus, ” he said.

Protests and an increase in kidnappings and killings by gangs have many wondering how will it be done to vaccinate people given the instability and fear of leaving the house.

There are also those who are afraid of getting vaccinated despite educational campaigns. On the other hand, some officials expressed concern about the AstraZeneca vaccine, which is being questioned in Europe because some people who received it suffered blood clots.

Home remedies.



“We can’t get the vaccine and then find out they expire because nobody wants to get vaccinated” Adrien said.

Among those who say they do not plan to get vaccinated is Dorcelus Perkin, owner of a brick factory. On a recent morning this 60-year-old man supervised more than a dozen employees working outdoors. Nobody had personal protective equipment.

“We can’t wear masks in the sun. You would suffocate ”, he expressed. He said that the sun kills the virus, something that scientists have not proven.

Perkin attributes his good health to drinking salted green tea every day. “I believe more in these remedies than in vacciness. I don’t know what’s inside vaccines. ”

A man walks in front of a mural related to the kidnapping in Port-au-Prince, Haiti. Photo EFE

International organizations are behind most of the resources and educational campaigns related to COVID-19 in Haiti. The Pan American Health Organization provided the government with 500 test kits, along with instructions on laboratory diagnosis and virus detection. He also provided thermometers, personal protective equipment and other supplies, including megaphones and batteries for workers going to rural areas.

PAHO also trained 2,800 health workers from Haiti and held meetings with community leaders, including voodoo priests and traditional midwives to share information about preventive measures and treatment centers.

In May 2020, the organization’s director said she was extremely concerned about the effects of a potential large-scale outbreak given the fragility of Haiti’s health services and the fact that many people he lives in crowded houses and does not have access to clean water.

Several experts, however, are puzzled that the dreaded outbreak did not occur.

“It’s surprising by a lot,” said Aline Serin, director of a mission for the aid organization Doctors Without Borders. “At the moment, there is not enough research or documentation to explain why some countries are less affected by severe cases of COVID. -19 ”.

It is not clear when the first COVAX vaccines will arrive.

Haiti is one of 92 low-income nations waiting for those vaccines. It is also one of the countries affected by last week’s announcement that March and April deliveries of orders made by the program to the Serum Institute of India – the world’s largest vaccine producer – were suspended amid a surge. in infections in India.

When doses are available, experts predict that it will be difficult to get them into the arms of Haitians.

First you have to convince people like Duperval Germain, a 55-year-old carpenter who says neither he nor his children will be vaccinated. You fear getting sick if you get vaccinated and not receive proper treatment.

“All these heads of state that we have had, if they get sick, they leave here,” he said. “If I get sick, where do I go? Have your vaccinations saved. Let them use them where they need them. Haiti does not need vaccines. ”

With Dánica Coto, AP Agency