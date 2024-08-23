Without showing the voting minutes of July 28 or the evaluated materialhe Supreme Court of Justice of Venezuela (TSJ) ratified that Nicolas Maduro won the presidential elections, thus validating the announcement by the National Electoral Council (CNE), which almost a month later has also not released the results.

Venezuelans knew in advance what the high court’s ruling would be, which, legally, does not have the authority to make such a ruling because, as part of the judicial branch, it would be taking the place of the electoral power represented by the CNE. Which makes clear once again the lack of separation of powers in Venezuela.

The dean of the Faculty of Political and Legal Sciences of the Central University of Venezuela (UCV), Juan Carlos Apitzhad already warned that any sentence would be void “because they (the court) are not competent to hear such proceedings (…) This sentence is non-existent in the legal world, lawyers say ‘it is absolutely void’,” he told La Voz de América.

Aptiz had already warned in an interview with EL TIEMPO that it would be almost unthinkable for Chavismo to hand over power, even though the election results would give victory to the opposition.

They are not competent to hear this procedure (…) This sentence is non-existent in the legal world, we lawyers say ‘it is absolutely null and void’

The Court “certifies in an unobjectionable manner the electoral material examined and this chamber validates the results of the presidential election of July 28, 2024, issued by the National Electoral Council, where citizen Nicolás Maduro Moros was elected president of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela for the constitutional period 2025-2031. Thus it is decided,” read the sentence read by Caryslia Rodríguez, president of the highest court and member of the United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV).

This decision did not surprise anyone. Maria Corina Machado and Edmundo Gonzalez, the opposition leader and presidential candidate, respectively, had already warned about it on Wednesday and described it as a “judicial maneuver” that they would not accept.

Nicolás Maduro and the opposition, led by Corina Machado and Edmundo González. Photo:EFE

On the other hand, The United Nations had also warned about what was coming. “The Fact-Finding Mission on this country (Venezuela) warns about the lack of independence and impartiality of both institutions (TSJ and CNE).

This plot only deepens the political crisis in Venezuela. For the former presidential candidate Henrique CaprilesThe TSJ’s position “reaffirms the very serious institutional situation that deepens the distrust of the vast majority of Venezuelans in the justice administration system.”

But on the international level, the Maduro government is once again heading towards a spiral of rejection and isolation, which had been avoided for the moment by the mediation of the presidents of Colombia, Gustavo Petro, and of Brazil, Luiz Inácio Lula Da Silvawho have been silent for over a week in view of the Chavistas’ refusal to accept their defeat and the lack of acceptance of their suggestion to repeat elections or install a coalition regime.

International reactions to the announcement

Reactions were not long in coming. The president of Uruguay, Luis Lacalle Pou, said that the TSJ ruling “confirms the fraud” of Maduro. Gabriel Boric of Chile, called the TSJ ruling “infamy” and accused Maduro of having “assassinated democracy” (see alternate note). On the other hand, US senators urged President Joe Biden to “deny visa applications to dictators Díaz-Canel and Maduro” to attend the UN General Assembly. The US ambassador to Guyana also asked Caricom to support “democracy” in Venezuela. For its part, the UN said it was willing to mediate if there is agreement and request from all parties: “Our good offices are always available.”

But none of this seems to matter to Chavismo, which controls all institutions, including the National Armed Forces, which declared itself in favor of “complying with” the court ruling.

CNE President Elvis Amoroso shaking hands with Venezuelan Supreme Court (TSJ) President Caryslia Rodríguez. Photo:AFP

All this leads to a crossroads for the opposition, as well as a new path of persecution, already announced by the TSJ itself, as its president asked the attorney general, Tarek William Saab, to determine those responsible for usurping functions, as well as for “forging” the minutes uploaded to the website resultadosconvzla.com.

Besides, The TSJ declared González in contempt for his refusal to attend the expert hearings and announced that it will forward his sentence to the Attorney General in the face of “sanctions.” González argued that he was absent because he was “absolutely vulnerable due to defenselessness.”

Added to this are the new threats from the Speaker of Parliament, Jorge Rodriguez. “Whoever does not abide by the ruling of the TSJ is outside the democratic game (…) Whoever does not abide by this ruling, should not come later to register a list of deputies or register candidates for governorships and mayorships.” He is referring to the regional elections next year.

González Urrutia, recognized as the winner of the elections, sent a message through X, in which he insisted that no ruling will replace popular sovereignty. “The country and the world know of your partiality and, therefore, your inability to resolve the conflict; your decision will only aggravate the crisis. We Venezuelans are not willing to give up our freedom or our right to change in peace in order to live better.”

For human rights defender Enrique Ochoa Antich, the opposition has two options: the first is to reject it and continue playing by the State’s rules; or not to abide by it and return “to the path of forced change.”