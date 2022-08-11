The Serbian is working to find the condition after the physical problems but today he is the only center forward in the team. With work in progress to find ways to better serve him
It is also a story of loneliness, that of Dusan Vlahovic who arrives at the first league game without even a goal scored in the summer. Technical solitude, because the work to get him supplies in quantity is far from a satisfactory balance. But in the end also physical loneliness, because the Serbian is literally the only central forward in the Juventus team of the first day.
