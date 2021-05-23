The UCAM CF was left with the honey on its lips. The university team will not play in the Second Division next season after being defeated in the final by UD Ibiza, which was slightly superior to José María Salmerón’s team. In a clash in which the Murcian team had to achieve victory to return to the silver category, there was never the feeling of having it under control, although they had opportunities to get ahead on the scoreboard, just as the team of Carcerdo.

The celestial, to whom the tie gave them the ticket to professional football, took the ball from the beginning while the opponent looks for Parreño’s goal with counterattacks. That is the philosophy of Salmerón, wait and take advantage of the exits. Today, despite the need for victory, he did not change it either. And for the umpteenth time it was about to go well.

After a first attempt by Javi Lara, after the quarter of an hour, UCAM CF worried UD Ibiza. Jordi Sánchez recovered the ball and his shot, like Buyla’s later, hit a defender. The last rebound fell to De Vicente, who sent it over the crossbar. The clearest action before the break was Goldar’s own shot that forced Parreño to stretch to avoid the 0-1. The former university goalkeeper intervened again to prevent Alberto’s shot from going to the back of the net. In the final bars of the first period, three celestial arrivals. The first, a Castel center that walked through the small area. Later, Ekain finished off at the far post and the ball hit a defender when he took the goal. The last, and clearer, shot at point-blank range by Castel that Biel Ribas took with one hand.

True to style

Nothing changed at UCAM CF for the second half. Wait and surprise. If he had been in a large part of the matches of the course, the same should happen in this one. Jordi Sánchez had the 0-1 in his boots to agree with the coach’s proposal, but his attempt at Vaseline, in a counterattack initiated by Buyla, did not end between the three suits. Minutes later, the controversial move of the meeting. The referee signaled Xemi’s foul to a rival outside the area, but the assistant corrected him, told him that it had been inside. García Verdura listened to him and decreed the maximum penalty. Ekain beat Ribas, who could not repeat the feat of the tie against Barça B (he stopped four maximum penalties in the penalty shootout).

There was about half an hour left, with the added bonus, but UD Ibiza hardly struggled to maintain the advantage. Jordi Sánchez tried with a shot that ended in a corner kick, but there was no more for La Condomina’s team. UD Ibiza had the sentence, with a shot to the crossbar by Davo and the rebound that Castel sent out with everything in favor. UCAM CF will be in the First RFEF, the goal of the start of the season, but it remains one step away from the Second Division.

