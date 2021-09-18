The Taliban regime announced this Friday the reopening of secondary schools, but avoided mentioning adolescent girls so only boys will attend, ruining two decades of advances in women’s rights and demonstrating that its claims for a more inclusive government they were a facade facing the outside.

Without the girls. The desks of Afghan secondary schools will once again be filled with students of only one gender: the male, demonstrating that the new Taliban regime, which just over a month ago took control of Afghanistan, continues to operate under the same fundamentalism and against the women, as it did more than twenty years ago.

His slogans have been of no use to the outside, claiming a greater integration of women in the public life of the country under his new Executive, still in training. Promises that were diluted as soon as the presence of foreign troops disappeared from the territory.

“When the Taliban took power, we thought they had changed, but unfortunately we do not see changes in the opinions and actions of the Taliban,” lamented the EFE Dadras agency, a former employee of the ministry and activist for women’s rights.

An abrupt departure of US troops after more than 20 years of military intervention that leaves – once again – half of the Afghan population: the female, silenced behind a black burqa, marginalized in the prison of their homes, controlled by Islamic fundamentalists, devoid of all their rights.

No teenagers in schools under the Taliban regime

This Friday, the Taliban announced the return to the classrooms and madrasas of Afghan teenagers after more than a month of hiatus. “All male teachers and students must attend their educational institutions,” says the statement, which does not mention adolescent girls.

As the Taliban governor of Helmand told AP, they will allow students from that region to attend their studies up to sixth and seventh grade classes “wearing Islamic clothing accepted by Sharia law.” The Taliban group pointed out that they will not allow or accept “an educational system created by foreigners”, thus ignoring the right of girls to higher education.

During their last rule between 1996 and 2001, the Taliban prohibited girls from going to school and working. Although in many parts of the country they allow primary education for minors, they will not be able to access more advanced studies or do jobs outside the home, with the exception of women who worked in the health sector.

From Unicef, the UN agency for children, welcomed the reopening, but said they were “deeply concerned that many girls are not allowed to return at this time. Girls cannot and should not be left behind. It is critical that all girls, including older girls, are able to resume their education without more delays. For that, we also need the teachers to resume teaching. ”

“@UNICEF celebrates that high schools in #Afghanistan reopen tomorrow after months closed by the # COVID19. However, we are deeply concerned that many girls are not allowed to return at this time.

Girls cannot, and should not, be left behind. ” https://t.co/pDtwCBA6i4 – UN News (@NoticiasONU) September 17, 2021



According to the agency, before the pandemic and the Taliban takeover the country, more than 4 million minors did not go to school, 60% were girls. Although in the last two decades the school enrollment of girls and adolescents increased from one million to almost 10 million, the return to the Taliban regime represents a setback for the right to education of Afghans, a way to truncate the dreams of millions of women.

Dissolution of the Ministry for Women’s Affairs

The Islamist group also announced on Friday the dissolution of the Ministry for Women’s Affairs, created in 2001 and charged with ensuring the rights of Afghan women. In its place, they have created the Ministry for the Propagation of Virtue and the Prevention of Vice, framed in the Islamic norms that the Taliban apply to the extreme.

Despite the Taliban’s refusal to allow former ministry employees access to the offices, many women continue to resist Taliban extremism, aware that their public demonstrations against insurgents could cost them their lives.

Some former employees gathered at the doors of the old ministry building to criticize the group’s decision: “We say to one voice that we do not give our ministry to anyone. The foundation of the Women’s Ministry has been laid for women from the beginning and This ministry is for women. We don’t give it to anyone, so please pay attention to the situation of women in Afghanistan. ”

The workers demand that the voice of Afghan women and their right to work be respected, but the doors are closed and guarded by the brutal Taliban police, who, as seen in recent weeks, do not shake their hands when it comes to punish dissident women with beatings on public roads.











Women’s demonstrations against the Taliban regime in Afghanistan

But the new generations of Afghan women, who grew up far from the extremist impositions of the Taliban, are reluctant to bend and there are constant demonstrations, albeit not massive due to the fear that Islamists give off, of women in the streets of various cities of the country.

Afghan feminist activists abroad have voiced the need not to acknowledge the group’s “lies”, a tarnished facade of diplomacy, learned after years of talks for a peace deal with foreign powers and the deposed Afghan government.

“The new Government has publicly said that women have to be in closed houses and have children, they have no presence in the Government, most of the Taliban are very fundamentalists and only know war and violence, there are not many changes,” activist Nadia Ghulam responded during an interview with EFE in Spain.

With AP, Reuters and EFE