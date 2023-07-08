This Saturday the Tigres team will be playing their second game of the 2023 Opening Tournament, when they measure forces against the Juarez Braves.
The coach of the last Mexican champion team, Robert Dante Siboldi, will continue with the loss of the French striker André-Pierre Gignacwho could not recover from the hip injury that has prevented him from making his debut in this competition.
Who will take Gignac’s injury leave?
Again the attacker Nicholas Ibanez He is shaping up to replace the French star, as happened in the matchday 1 game against the Camoteros del Puebla.
“The André thing was tried to be tested during the week but he did not recover to 100, we are aware that he has to be 100, and if he is not, it is better that he recover, that he prepare for the next game. André is important but it is more important that he be at 100 so that he can fully perform and develop his abilities without him having to measure himself from a blow or injury that he has, we know what he represents “commented the coach.
Likewise, Siboldi praised Ibáñez, highlighting his skills with the ball and the developed eye for goal with which he possesses.
“But Nico is a competitive player and he is a goalscorer, a winner, he has two titles and he came out as a goalscoring champion, in this aspect we know that Nico will give his maximum, he is dedicated and leaves everything, today we have him and he has the possibility of being at this moment in André’s place, it will be like last game when he had his chances, he missed some but he scored, we are calm in that aspect”sentenced.
It is expected that Gignac’s return will take place for the matchday 3 match, when they receive a visit from León on the field of the Estadio Universitario.
