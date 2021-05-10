ofFlorian Naumann shut down

The Greens want to go to the Chancellery – but the road will be rocky. An application by the grassroots to the electoral program makes waves. The CDU and CSU are feasting on the proposal.

Berlin / Munich – The Greens are about to have a decisive party congress – and a possibly turbulent one: the party base has submitted around 3,500 amendments to the draft election program. Some of them are already making waves a month before the final vote.

One motion wants to delete the term “Germany” from the title of the election platform. A good 300 members of the Greens support the initiative. Above all, the CDU is already digging out the topic on social media.

Green election manifesto from Baerbock and Habeck: 300 members want to remove “Germany” from the title

The title of the Greens’ draft program is: “Germany. It’s all in. ”Obviously, some members don’t like that. “The focus of our politics is on people in their dignity and freedom. And not Germany ”, it says in the justification for an amendment that was submitted to the party on March 19.

One of the applicants, Michael Schneiß – a Berlin employee of MEP Erik Marquardt – wrote on Twitter on Thursday: “Why do I want to delete” Germany “in 1 out of 110 places in the election manifesto? The headline sets the framework and green politics should be based on human dignity and freedom in a globalized world. “

Greens: “Disturbed relationship with the fatherland”? CSU is targeting “Germany” motion for the election program title

There was much criticism of the proposal from the other parties. “Wanting to govern without a commitment to the country – what comes next?” Wrote the General Secretary of the CSU, Markus Blume. He accused the Greens of a “disturbed relationship with the fatherland”. CDU official colleague Paul Ziemiak also took up the topic – with the brief words “you can’t think of it”, he shared a graphic on Twitter with which the Christian Democrats targeted the initiative for the Green election program. “What’s next”, it says – followed by some familiar phrases that would make little sense without the word “Germany”, such as “Germany, united fatherland”.

The CDU Hamburg posted several posts on Facebook. She had to, however under a graphic with the inscription “The Greens want to remove Germany from the election manifesto” from users: “No – the Greens do not (so far) want that. It is an amendment to their federal party congress … “, explained one commentator. “The CDU must be very desperate if it takes even the most senseless amendment for a green program seriously,” it said elsewhere.

Also Volker Wissing, General Secretary of the FDP, expressed disbelief: “The Greens are against Germany, but want to be elected and govern here !?”

Greens: CDU in attack mode – waiter scoffs at the lack of Union election program

The Union and the Greens seem to be moving towards a duel for the Chancellery. In recent polls for the federal election in 2021, the Greens were recently repeatedly ahead. In view of this, the CDU had already published an “argumentation aid” for the election campaign – including a reference to a “fly agaric phenomenon” by the Greens.

The Greens want to hold their federal party conference from June 11th to 13th digitally. In addition to the adoption of the election program, Annalena Baerbock’s official freestyle as candidate for chancellor is also planned for the event. In view of the pandemic, a major event would “not be responsible,” said Federal Managing Director Michael Kellner Daily mirror. “If all of life is digital, so is politics.”

On Facebook, Kellner also scoffed at the CDU’s attacks on the Greens election manifesto: “Criticizing our program without having one yourself! We are of course honored that the CDU has dealt so much with our draft program. ”The Union has actually not yet had an electoral program: the CDU and CSU are currently working on the paper – and probably until at least the end of May. The CSU also wants to set its own “Bavarian accents”. (dpa / fn)