Anyone who doesn’t speak German properly at school will quickly be left behind. That’s not new. Nevertheless, there are currently only a few federal states that systematically support all children before they start school. Hesse has achieved initial successes.

HChildren with a migrant background often have to repeat the first grade. They fail to learn German as the language of education in primary school because they did not learn German at home and were not sufficiently supported in kindergartens or daycare centers. This not only hinders their participation in school, but also their communication with their peers. The effectiveness of early childhood language support was demonstrated during a twelve-hour online training course for supervisors from the Ruhr Futur educational initiative in cooperation with the TU Dortmund, which resulted in great success in everyday language support for children over five months. The children did not attend daycare and were linguistically prepared a year before starting school.

Heike Schmoll See also Chancellor strives for "energy partnership for the future". Political correspondent in Berlin, responsible for “Bildungswelten”.

Although the importance of preschool language support has long been known and the Conference of Ministers of Education and Cultural Affairs passed a recommendation to strengthen educational language skills in 2019 under the Hessian presidency, there are so far only a few states that systematically support all children before they start school. These include Hamburg and Hesse. In Hesse, which institutionalized the preliminary courses at an early stage, 19,000 children are receiving mandatory language support before starting school in these months, which is more than ever before. These include German children with inadequate language skills. Of the federal states, Hesse has the highest proportion of migration (36.8 percent), followed by Baden-Württemberg (36.3 percent) and North Rhine-Westphalia (33.5 percent). Only the city states of Bremen (41.7 percent) and Hamburg (37.6 percent) have even higher migration rates. In primary school, the proportion of children with a migrant background in Hesse is now 43 percent. This year alone, of the 60,900 first-graders in Hesse, more than 17,000 attended a preliminary course.