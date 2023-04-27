There is no shortage of extenuating factors, such as the injuries of Pogba, Chiesa and Vlahovic, and -15, then +15, then who knows. But the balance is negative and the coach is responsible

He has extenuating circumstances, it would be unfair not to grant them to him. Injuries, for example: Pogba and Chiesa above all, but also Vlahovic. And the penalty in the championship: minus fifteen, plus fifteen and then who knows, an uncertainty that conditions the minds of the players. In short: if Juve doesn’t work, Allegri can show some important justifications and put them on the plate. Important, but not enough to explain why this team is so ugly, inconsistent, unreliable.

DEFICIENCIES — Juve lacks too many things. He doesn’t have a game: everything is entrusted to individual initiatives, to the shots of the champion, to impromptu plays. He doesn’t have a scheme in which to take refuge in the midst of difficulties: defense often in threes but sometimes in fours, no center forward or double center forward, zero role strikers or trident, playmaker no indeed yes. He doesn’t even have an outline of a typical formation: in ninety-nine games since he returned to the helm of the black and whites, Allegri has never fielded the same team. Juve’s results at one point were painted almost as if they were positive: semi-finalist of the Europa League and Coppa Italia, second (now third) in the league. See also Copa Sudamericana: the rivals of Millonarios, Santa Fe and Tolima are ready

FORGOTTEN MATTERS — They forgot a few issues. For example, he did not remember that Allegri’s team participates in the Europa League because they were dishonorably kicked out of the Champions League, losing five games out of six (even against Maccabi Haifa), or that they have never been fighting for the Scudetto and which is still nineteen points behind Napoli. Now there is also the elimination from the national cup due to a bad match against Inter, which never ran the risk of being reached after Dimarco’s goal. Juve’s season is taking on profoundly negative contours net of extenuating factors. And Allegri is primarily responsible.

April 27

