#fuel #humanitarian #aid #hospitals #Gaza #function
Belgian Prime Minister announces measures after attack in Brussels
The federal government in Belgium is taking five concrete measures in the short term in response to information about the...
#fuel #humanitarian #aid #hospitals #Gaza #function
The federal government in Belgium is taking five concrete measures in the short term in response to information about the...
According to the company, the reason is the drop in sales; the metalworkers union said there was no prior negotiation...
Tel Aviv, Israel – There are at least 210 of them and they are still in the power of the...
Photo of attack by the terrorist group Hezbollah carried out on October 15 against Israeli territories| Photo: EFE/EPA/WAEL HAMZEHThe Lebanese...
Today there is another full schedule in the five major foreign competitions, the Bundesliga, La Liga, the Premier League, Serie...
The week was also marked by the record drought of the Rio Negro, in Amazonas, and the preview of August's...