Humanitarian aid enters through the Rafah crossing, between Egypt and Gaza, this Saturday, bringing food, water and medicine to the civilian population of the enclave | Photo: EFE/EPA/ALI MOUSTAFA

Despite the arrival of humanitarian aid into Gaza this Saturday (20), hospitals in the region are still not working, warned the local Ministry of Health. The ministry reported that seven hospitals depend on fuel to supply generators and get back into operation. None of the trucks that entered Gaza across the border in Rafah, Egypt, however, were loaded with supplies.

“Seven hospitals are now out of service due to Israeli attacks and lack of fuel. Health centers are out of service due to lack of fuel. We call on the international community to import medical supplies and fuel for the hospitals,” calls for the alert released this Saturday.

With the terrorist group Hamas under the command of the government in Gaza, they are also the ones in charge of the region’s Ministry of Health. The international community has shown resistance to sending fuel to the enclave, as the product can be used in weapons, rockets and provide new attacks by Hamas. Seeking to overcome this situation, the United Nations (UN) has been studying ways to track the entry of fuel into the territory.

After strong international pressure, the Egyptian government opened the only border with Gaza, located in Rafah, and allowed humanitarian aid to enter the region this Saturday. Around 100 trucks with supplies and medicines were waiting to cross the border, but only 20 were allowed to cross.