King Mohamed VI, between Crown Prince Hassan and his brother, Mulay Rachid, on July 29 in Tetouan (Morocco). – (AFP)

The Green March aerobatic patrol evolutions last Monday on the coast of Al Hoceima, where Mohamed VI continues the holidays that began at the end of June in the north of Morocco, have been one of the few visible signs of the 60th birthday of the monarch of the Alawite dynasty. On an uneventful anniversary, by decision of the king since 2019, the maneuvers of the Royal Air Force exhibition group were also included in the program of the Youth Festival, which coincided with the same date. In the absence of pomp, the sovereign’s presence in the country has marked a turnaround compared to last year, when he remained abroad for more than six months (in Gabon and France) in an alleged departure from his duties that came to be questioned by sectors of Moroccan elites in the international press.

The king’s summer vacation on the Rif coast, which began at his residence in Midiq (Rincón, during the Spanish colonial period), some 30 kilometers south of the autonomous city of Ceuta, represents a return, without outside influences, to the stability of the so-called executive monarchy, which has broad constitutional powers. The national press does not report now, as in 2022, the presence in the real environment of three German brothers of Moroccan origin linked to martial arts. Abu Baker Azaitar, a 35-year-old wrestler; His brother Ottman, also a wrestler and four years younger, and Omar, their coach, became friends with Mohamed VI in 2018. Since then, they have been regular companions on his vacations.

The king has a summer rest marked out by some official acts, such as the speech from the throne, which the monarch delivered in Tetouan on July 29, on the 24th anniversary of his coming to power, on one of the three annual occasions in which which addresses the nation and communicates to the Government the orientations of the head of state. A few hours before, he had received at the Royal Palace of the capital of the former Spanish protectorate the Governor of Banco Al Maghreb (central bank), Abdelatif Juahri, who informed him that the growth of the Gross Domestic Product had plummeted to 1.3% in 2022, due to the drought, after having shot up to 8% in 2021.

Mohamed VI is discreetly approaching a quarter of a century of his reign while he has lightened his official activity on his 60th birthday. The King of Morocco has cut his public agenda to cancel the fourth of his annual speeches, the one he delivered every August 20, the eve of his birthday, in commemoration of the Revolution of the King and the People and in memory of his grandfather’s exile. Sultan Mohamed V, under French colonization 70 years ago. Halfway between the throne speech and the opening of Parliament, in October, the Royal Palace chose to maintain the celebration of the tribute to the first king of modern Morocco without the current monarch having to interrupt his vacation with a public intervention.

In almost 25 years on the throne, Mohamed VI has consolidated diplomatic advances in favor of his country, such as those that have led to the recognition of his sovereignty over Western Sahara by the United States, in December 2020, and by Israel, last month. of July. It has also managed to get Spain, the former colonial power, to support the thesis of the autonomy of the territory, under 80% Moroccan administration, as “the most serious, credible and realistic basis for resolving this dispute”, as opposed to the option for independence defended by the Polisario Front, backed by Algeria and which controls the remaining 20% ​​according to the United Nations.

So far, 28 African, Arab and Latin American countries have opened consulates in El Ayoun or Dakhla, in a gesture of recognition of Rabat’s authority over the former Spanish colony. To do this, Mohamed VI had to undertake a long strategy in order to reintegrate his country in 2016 into the African Union that his father, Hassan II, abandoned in 1984 after the entry of the Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic proclaimed by the Front Polisario. “If Morocco has diplomatic weight (…) it is because it has a real capacity for military action, very efficient secret information services, and it maintains privileged cooperation with great military powers and espionage agencies,” says analyst Yasir Lahrach. the causes of the advances in foreign policy in the newspaper L’Opinion.

Join EL PAÍS to follow all the news and read without limits. subscribe

The transformation of the Maghreb country since 1999 is evident in the modernization of infrastructures such as the motorway network, the Tangier-Casablanca high-speed train or the Tanger Med superport in the Strait, as well as the development of cutting-edge industry sectors, such as the car assembly, and the expansion in African countries of Moroccan banking, insurance or telecommunications companies. But in parallel to the emergence of a middle class in the big cities, economic and social inequalities have not stopped growing between the disadvantaged rural population and the urban peripheries.

He New Development Model report Commissioned by the king in 2019, upon the two-decade anniversary of his reign, it revealed a “worsening of inequality” by reflecting that the wealthiest 10% of the population hoarded 11 times more wealth than the poorest 10%, as recalled by the Agence France Presse. Morocco ranks 123 out of 183 countries analyzed by the United Nations Human Development Program in 2002. The illiteracy rate stands at 24%. 77.3% of Moroccans work in the informal economy, according to World Bank data.

To counteract this trend, Mohamed VI promoted a social protection plan in 2020 for 22 million people who lack health coverage, in a country of 37 million inhabitants, with the aim of having 80% of the population insured, or the generalization of unemployment benefit. The king is at the center of the state because of his broad executive powers, in which he reserves direct control over defense, security and diplomacy. He also on religious matters, in his capacity as commander of believers. “Mohamed VI decided to celebrate his birthday privately (…). The king plays with the trick of time to govern his people, and the time of Morocco is not that of the rest of the world ”, he maintains. François Soudan, responsible for jeune africa, in line with the 60th anniversary of the monarch. “Politics in Morocco is something fluid: reigning consists of lasting and knowing how to adapt to circumstances,” he warns.

Casablanca attacks in 2003

Mohamed VI began his reign with reforms and openings, leaving behind the “lead years” of repression under Hassan II, but the jihadist attacks in Casablanca in 2003 led him to reinforce a security apparatus that today is omnipresent. He also addressed the modernization of the Mudawana, the family code that governs the personal status of citizens.

The coming to power in 2011 of the Justice and Development Party (Islamist), which remained at the head of the Government for a decade, resulted, however, with exceptions to the rule that have allowed, despite the legal prohibition , the marriage of more than 13,600 minors in 2022. In the throne speech of that same year, the monarch of the Alaouite dynasty advocated a second phase of reform of the Mudawana so that women are no longer relegated in the successions, in the who inherit half as much as men. The Government has not yet taken the steps for its approval.

Twelve years ago, the sovereign accepted the claims of the February 20 Movement, the Moroccan version of the Arab Spring, which led to the promulgation of the 2011 Constitution. From civil society, groups such as the Moroccan Association for Human Rights regret that its precepts liberals have remained only on paper.

On the occasion of the last Feast of the Throne, Mohamed VI pardoned more than 2,000 convicts, a common measure to relieve congested prisons in the Maghreb country. They did not include journalists critical of power Omar Radi and Suleimán Raisuni, among other informants who are serving sentences. Amnesty International has questioned the “tactics” used in Morocco to silence dissidents through accusations of sexual crimes, such as those against both. When the Court of Cassation ratified his sentence last month, his lawyers appealed for a “legal and political solution” so that “the highest authority in the country” would end the judicial ordeal with a grace measure. Pardon has not arrived at the Youth Festival either, in which another 760 inmates have been pardoned coinciding with the royal birthday.

Follow all the international information on Facebook and Twitteror in our weekly newsletter.