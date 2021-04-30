After the hot flash of seeing the team washed out in front of the ChelseaWith a first half hour that could have been tragic and enduring the rest of the game knowing that he is physically inferior, there is no other choice but to hold on to the main advantage that this squad has over the British: experience. The seniority of the majority of white players, who suffered an atrocity in the high voltage at the start of the game, has to serve to make a good reading of the second leg and know that a duel of spaces in which they have to be is not convenient for them. always in fifth gear. Although the result is favorable to those of Tuchel, the Madrid You shouldn’t go crazy from the start, far from it, because there are fundamental players with little gas, unable to compete at top speed with a fresher rival.

On the contrary, the Real Madrid he has to pull ex officio to know how to protect himself and expose himself just enough, making good the defensive security that has made him conceal so few goals in the last two months. That will be the key, staying alive in the tie and waiting for the right moment to do damage, with Benzema and with aerial balls as almost the only resources, but showing the rival that he will never completely defeat you. Recovery of Mendy and Fede Valverde It will be essential to provide oxygen, but the key will be to demonstrate more skill and wisdom.