Cuba has been facing a serious, widespread crisis for at least three years, marked by a lack of basic food, electricity, high increases in fuel and transport, food shortages and a record exodus, which led more than 400,000 people to migrate outside the island. . All of this provoked a massive reaction from the population, this Sunday (17), who took to the streets in protests across different parts of the country and abroad.

In the island's second largest city, Santiago, where blackouts lasted 18 hours or more a day, protesters showed outrage at the country's current situation with cries of “food and electricity”, according to videos posted on social media. Some areas near the protests have had internet service interrupted or limited. The police were also called by the dictatorship to repress the acts.

The leader of the regime, Miguel Díaz-Canel, confirmed the actions on the social network X, trying to justify the crisis on the island for the reasons he repeatedly uses, such as the US embargo. Furthermore, the dictator asked for the situation to be resolved with “peace and tranquility”.

“Several people expressed their dissatisfaction with the situation of electrical service and food distribution. The willingness of the party and state authorities is to respond to the complaints of our people, listen, dialogue, explain the numerous efforts that are being made to improve the situation, always in an atmosphere of tranquility and peace”, he said.

Díaz-Canel also stated that American “terrorists” seek to foment new revolts for “destabilizing purposes” of the regime.

According to the agency Reuters, Havana and nearby regions, which were targets of the large demonstrations in July 2011, apparently had no events until this Sunday night. Some images were captured of supposed protests in another large city, Bayamo, according to AFPand in Miami, where Cubans with dual citizenship gathered in front of the famous Versailles restaurant, with flags and shouts of rebuke to the dictatorship.

The US embassy in the Cuban capital issued a statement saying it was monitoring protests in Santiago and other parts of the country. In the statement, the headquarters of the American representation in Havana asked the Cuban regime to “respect the human rights of the protesters and meet their legitimate needs.”

The statement was countered by Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez, who criticized the US Embassy's comments, stating that the blame for the current crisis on the island is due to the trade embargo and long-standing US sanctions. “The US government, especially its embassy in Cuba, must refrain from interfering in the country's internal affairs and inciting social disorder,” he said.

According to official estimates, the Cuban economy shrank by 2% last year, while inflation reached 30% – a number that should be much higher than that reported by the dictatorship.