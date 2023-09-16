This week, Nicaragua celebrates its main national holidays: on the 14th, the victory in the Battle of San Jacinto, in 1856, against the troops of the American William Walker, who intended to seize Central America, is celebrated; and on the 15th, the independence of Central America from Spain, signed in 1821.

However, the celebrations of the two national holidays have been a fiasco. The Nicaraguan population has ignored a request from Daniel Ortega’s dictatorship to display the country’s flags in homes, made at the end of August by the Minister of Education, Lílliam Herrera Moreno.

On the occasion, she asked the Nicaraguan population to raise the flag in “all homes” and in “all our educational environments, as well as squares and parks”. “Outside every home, we must fly the blue and white flag of Nicaragua,” Moreno said.

Since 2019, the Sandinista dictatorship has prohibited the population from displaying the Nicaraguan flag in homes or vehicles, under penalty of imprisonment, unless it is displayed alongside the flag of the Sandinista National Liberation Front (FSLN), Ortega’s party.

The regime had declared war on the Nicaraguan flag because it became a symbol of the 2018 democracy protests, violently repressed by the dictatorship.

Suspicious about the sudden change and unmotivated by the repression in the country, Nicaraguans have not heeded Moreno’s guidance, according to a report in the newspaper Confidencial.

“We don’t see flags on the streets, there is a lot of fear, a lot of fear because carrying a blue and white flag means opposition to the government. This cannot be done at this time, [e continuará assim] until the day we are free from the dictatorship”, a resident of the city of Matagalpa, who preferred not to give her real name, told the newspaper.

To increase the embarrassment, the Ortega regime granted ten days of vacation to public employees on the occasion of national holidays, from September 9th to 18th, but is forcing several to participate in pro-dictatorship acts during this period.

An employee of the Ministry of Agriculture told Confidencial that last Sunday (10) he was coerced into going to the San Jacinto Farm, the scene of the 1856 battle, to place flower offerings supposedly in honor of Nicaragua’s heroes.

“It was a proselytizing political act, which they forced us to go to to take photos and videos that they then published on social media and in the official press,” he stated.

Another public servant, from the Nicaraguan Institute of Social Security (INSS), said that several state employees were forced to participate in “patriotic activities” and carry out surveillance “in patriotic parades, on the streets and in churches”.

“Always during the national festival period there is a fear that there will be some type of protest, and that is why we are always told to monitor and be alert to any call [do regime]because paranoia is something that reigns within the government”, said the server.

The “patriotic” appeal of the Nicaraguan dictatorship occurs at a time of increasing repression. According to a statement released this week by the NGO Human Rights Watch (HRW), with the recent closure of the Central American University (UCA), linked to the Jesuits, the country has reached the number of 27 universities that have lost their legal registration in recent years.

HRW also highlighted the closure of more than 3,400 non-governmental organizations, including human rights, religious and humanitarian groups, which corresponds to almost 50% of the country’s NGOs, and the fact that 79 critics of the Sandinista regime They continue to be arbitrarily detained, including Bishop Rolando Álvarez, sentenced to more than 26 years in prison in February for “treason against the country”.

In this week of national celebrations, the people of Nicaragua have nothing to celebrate.