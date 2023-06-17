Alejandro Moreno*

victim of the austerity that weakened its operation and the administrative mismanagement of those who are unaware of the financial and field issues, rural financial is at risk of disappear for him Morena governmentregardless of the fact that it leaves thousands of micro and small producers helpless who, without overcoming the economic crisis generated by the pandemicthey will not have access to financing to carry out their crops and they will be easy prey agiotistas.

Given this, the PRI has filed an unconstitutionality action to prevent the group in power from carrying out this hard blow against the Mexican countryside and society as a whole.

formally called National Financing Agency for Agricultural, Rural, Forestry and Fisheries Developmentthe rural financial has important precedents dating back 100 years, when in the government of President Plutarco Elías Calles is created the National Bank of Agricultural Creditswhich would be followed by other names, but with the same objective: to serve the primary and rural sector of our country to support it with productive loans.

The two falsehoods that the ruling party maintains to make it disappear are that it did not serve small producers and that the overdue portfolio was insurmountable.

In this regard, of the 100% of credits that rural financial granted to producers in 2018, 24% went to micro, 41% to small, 26% medium and 9% to large. In other words, Financiera Rural did serve the sector for which it was created.

Also, in 2018 the Past due portfolio was less than 4%, close to that handled by commercial banks. However, by 2022 it rose to 19.2%, a consequence of the starvation that was applied to it, as well as the lack of capacity of its managers.

Brunette he does not know how to govern, manage or work in favor of the people. all the six-year term he has spent it disappearing what he spoils and looting the treasury.

Rural people do not want perks or handouts, but government support for productive projects.

Yeah rural financial disappears, so will the production of grainhe fertilizer that is required and the packages of technological innovation that make us competitive in the field of the United States.

Credit is not equal to subsidy, the latter being the one that the government It does give to self-consumption producers, as long as they do not have more than 5 hectares.

The countryside is a victim of the ignorance, arrogance and irresponsibility of a government that is creating a crisis of unimaginable size. For the good of all, we trust that the Court agrees with us and restores rural financialwhile the citizens with their vote leave behind the incompetence of brunette.

*National President of the PRI.

It may interest you: