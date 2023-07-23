The things between psg and kylian mbappe They are very tense, both parties continue to care for their interests. But on the club’s side, decisions have begun to be made that will directly affect the footballer, such as leaving him out of calls and tournaments to generate pressure to renew his contract.

Just this weekend the list of players who traveled to Asia for a tour of those countries where the great absentee is Kylian Mbappé was released, a reason they did not disclose but everything seems to indicate that it is a way of punishing the footballer for not

extend your contract. The strange thing comes after hours before the trip he did have minutes in a friendly at the club’s facilities in Paris.

Mbappé was left out of the Asian tour | Photo: EFE

Now the scale of evil of the Parisian team would be to leave him out of the Champions League so that yes or yes he has to renew the contract and stay with the team for a few more seasons, or that someone else pays for him the extreme amounts of money that are requested

in its clauses.

As if that were not enough, reports in France suggest that after leaving him out of the Champions League, he would also be a bench all season, he would not be taken into account for the matches for Luis Enrique who took office just a few days ago. All this until its completion

contract until 2024, which would be a year without playing.

Journalist Ben Jacobs He announced that there is a possibility that the player will be left out of the call as long as there is an action that warrants it, such as an unwanted declaration, indiscipline or something more serious. In addition, by FIFA regulations it is not possible to

deliberately exclude the footballer and he would have to stay active and never lag behind to avoid a fine.

For now, the club is already in Asia preparing its tour, while Mbappé desperately seeks the opportunity to leave PSG for another club or to fix things to prevent his career from being cut short.