The Cerro Gualí military base, in Caldas, is 4,500 meters above sea level. There, 25 soldiers guard the Nevado del Ruiz volcano day and night. They have him right ahead, four miles away, sweating thick smoke that looks like a cartoon cloud. If it weren’t for the fact that we know that the fire of a potential tragedy burns in its bowels, it would be the photo of an unforgettable postcard.

There are at least six eyes looking at him without pause from different positions in the military center, which is also an important telecommunications point. There are antennas for television, radio, cell phone, public force and Civil Aeronautics. The voices that communicate from one side of the country to the other are reproduced from this hill.

To get to Gualí you have to take a road that Invías is finishing paving and which, in better times, leads to Los Nevados National Park. Hundreds of tourists arrive there on weekends and, every year, the candidates for the national coffee reign held in Manizales take photos playing with the snow. In the area there are glamping sites, dairy farms, a couple of restaurants, lagoons and hot springs. It is a splendid landscape of páramo where huge golden, green and brown puffins stand out, which have been dealing with the wind and the sun for centuries. The mountains have colored horizontal cracks that, according to the neighbors, are the traces of the different eruptions that the volcano has made. The trade is closed. The authorities have defined a radius of 15 kilometers around the crater to evacuate and, although not all have left, the landscape looks desolate. No visitors, no customers.

View of the Nevado del Ruíz, in Herveo, Tolima, on April 26, 2023. Santiago Mesa

“There have been no tourists, they do not let them pass. Only those who live nearby come, but no tourists,” says Angie Lorena Suárez, the seller of a small mountain clothing, sweets, and coffee shop. She, she says, decided to reopen this week “so that people don’t see everything so closed,” she explains. Only those who are fixing the road and some peasants from the sector who take and bring potatoes or cattle pass by.

Those who left the area did so at the beginning of the emergency, when the orange alert, which is now serving one month, was recently declared. “We are very sad because many neighbors from here on the sidewalk have left, like fifteen. They have left out of fear,” says Santiago Pineda, a local resident.

He and his wife Carolina Morales take care of a farm that produces a thousand liters of milk a day and requires a lot of labor to function. Six families work there. Cows have to be milked twice a day. The workers have special roots in this land and even if they wanted to, they have nowhere to go. “We love this farm very much because we grew up on it since we were children. How is one going to leave and leave everything?” Carolina asks herself while she kneads corn arepas that she has just ground and heats panela water. “Here the alert is for ash and stones and because we feel a lot of tremors. Last night we felt very fed up again. But we are not afraid. What are we going to wear to go, where? Suddenly, if they gave you some help, but no. Better to be in one’s little house ”, she concludes.

Carolina and Santiago have two children. To her eldest, 10-year-old Carol Jimena, the teacher brings her the study guides and once a week she gives her virtual classes by video call. Matías, the youngest, 4 years old, is cared for by his mother and for now he does not have school. There are about 20 children on the sidewalk but not all of them have a connection to receive virtual classes or parents with enough time to help them study. “There are some parents who don’t have time, who milk, who work in the potato fields. And we moms are always in the kitchen dispatching workers. We don’t have time either”, Carolina explains.

They, and everyone we spoke to, love the volcano. It is imposing and beautiful. They have lived with him forever and are convinced that they know how to read his temper. They are used to their roars, their fumaroles, their color changes and, of course, their emergencies, like the one now. But they agree, yes, that it has changed. They don’t just feel tremors.

Don Leo, a good-natured and talkative 77-year-old who has lived in the area for more than 50 years and who speaks with his tongue crossed, says that even the climate has become different. “A lot has changed, there are some very strong hurricanes lately; some gales that were not there before ”, he assures. “The weather has become warmer, it’s not getting cold, mind you. It is like warning us about something ”, he concludes.

Don Leonardo Ortiz remains at an altitude of 4,200 meters, near the military base. He is the custodian of the Caracol and RCN Televisión antennas and has an impromptu volcano museum in his room. “We are friends,” he says. “You have to fear him, you have to fear nature. He is very respectful. And at the same time you have to trust him. Here the danger is not the avalanche, but the stone that could come crashing down, ”he explains, and assures that he has a place to take refuge in the event of an eruption.

He already knows what that is like because he lived it in 1985 and what he lived that day shows in his eyes. “We didn’t see the avalanche because it was night, but we felt it. We felt something very big coming down. She felt the vibration. And the next day, when we saw what had happened, we were amazed. Everything was destroyed, the roads, the bridges. Everything, ”he recalls. Today he lives alone from Monday to Friday, and on weekends he travels to Manizales to see his family. He is a neighbor of the mobile unit in which the Army station operates. A basic radio booth from where the uniformed men broadcast music, news, warning messages and care for the inhabitants of the area. They have distributed 200 radios in the population so that they tune in. The idea is to stay as informed as possible.

Evelio Ortiz, 70 years old, a farmer from the Herveo, Tolima, risk zone, 6 kilometers from Nevado del Ruíz, while plowing land, in Herveo, Tolima, on April 27, 2023. Santiago Mesa

In the village of Papayal, on the other side of the mountain, on an unpaved road, a soldier walks with a megaphone: “The National Army informs you of the protection measures against the fall of volcanic ash. Remember to avoid the use of contact lenses so as not to irritate your eyes, cover food and water tanks, clean gutters and roofs of ash (…) Stay at home with doors and windows closed as much as possible. If you have to go out, use a mask or a handkerchief moistened with water”, rumbles between the mountains.

The trail is within ten miles of the crater, and no one should be there anymore. But those who remain have no intention of leaving. It is the roots, life, the past and the only future they know. They are also convinced that this time will not be different from the many others that have seen their volcano in an uproar.

But let’s go back to the military base. To reach its top, where the operations center is, you have to climb 200 steep stairs, made of cement and with forced stops because oxygen is scarce. Upstairs, a hot chocolate cooked in water helps to lift your spirits.

The place has the basics: a kitchen with enough food for a couple of weeks; infirmary for first aid and oxygen tanks in case they are needed. Altitude sickness is part of everyday life. There are lined rooms that would serve as bunkers in case of need and trenches to protect yourself from the wind and cold. There are oxygen masks, heavy helmets to prevent a volcanic stone from hitting your head; more communication antennas, maps, screens that reproduce the activity of the volcano in real time provided by the Colombian Geological Service; radios and the 25 soldiers paused, concentrated and convinced of the service they are providing. If the volcano erupts, they will be in charge of telling the country.

Since they have the hill in front of them, they are not at risk of being swept away by an eventual avalanche, but they are at risk of receiving what experts call pyroclastic material: ashes, stones, everything that can come out of the depths of the earth. They live alert and calm. They walk armed, slowly, and appreciate the visit. We are the first journalists to get to see them in this contingency and hopefully, I tell them, we don’t have to go back. Because if we do, I tell them, it’s because bad news happened that nobody wants to happen.

View of the Nevado del Ruíz, in Villamaria, Caldas, on April 25, 2023. Santiago Mesa

