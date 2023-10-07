Opponent is in the USA; Venezuelan MP accuses him of “negligent asset management” of state-owned oil production company

Juan Guaidó said he was not afraid of being deported from the USA, where he is, to Venezuela. On Thursday (October 5, 2023), the country’s MP (Public Ministry) issued an arrest warrant against him and informed that he would ask Interpol to issue a red alert for his capture.

According to the opponent, the case represents yet another tool of manipulation by Nicolás Maduro. “Of course I want to go back to Venezuela, but at least here I am alive and free, unlike many Venezuelans who are behind bars or were murdered by the dictatorship”, he told CNN.

The Venezuelan Attorney General, Tarek William Saab, said that the arrest warrant against Guaidó is a result of the administration “asset neglect” from the company PDVSA (Venezuela oil) –state oil production– in the United States. The Venezuelan justice system was based on investigations by the Court of Delaware (USA).

In note, the MP said that documents from the US Court indicate that Guaidó used PDVSA resources to pay personal expenses. Furthermore, he would have forced the company “to accept refinancing conditions that caused losses to the nation of 19 billion dollars and resulted in the almost definitive loss of Citgo”, a subsidiary of PDVSA in the USA.

Guaidó self-proclaimed president of Venezuela in 2019 on the grounds that Nicolás Maduro’s election was a fraud. He was recognized as the country’s leader by several nations – including the USA.

The president of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro Moros, 60 years old, heads an autocratic regime with no guarantees of fundamental freedoms. He keeps, for example, people imprisoned for what he considers “political crimes”. There are also restrictions described in OAS reports (on “illegitimate appointment” of the National Electoral Council by an illegitimate National Assembly) and the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (of October 2022in November 2022 it’s from March 2023).

According to Guaidó, Maduro wants to gain international recognition as leader of Venezuela. The arrest warrant against the opponent would be one of the signs of this search.

Guaidó mentioned that Maduro will use the fact that the US authorized the resumption of deportation of Venezuelans in its favor – the North American government considered Venezuela unsafe and, therefore, did not deport citizens of the country who entered the United States irregularly.

“Venezuelans go to New York out of desperation, due to lack of opportunities, and this happens in Venezuela every day”, said Guaidó.

“The only thing Maduro seeks is recognition, and even these deportation flights will be presented as de facto recognition of his regime. (…) But we all know that this new policy is not a solution to the immigration crisis: the crisis is seen in New York, but its roots are in Venezuela“, continued. “We need to change the situation in Venezuela, return democracy to the country, if we want to resolve the immigration crisis”, he concluded.