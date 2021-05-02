Recently recovered from coronavirus, Julio Falcioni will again be absent from the Independiente bank that this Sunday at 12.10 he receives Atlético Tucumán in Avellaneda. Pedro Damián Monzón will be sitting on the Red bench.

The alarm in Independiente began to sound this Saturday when the Emperor must have been absent from soccer practice: DT is going through personal problems.

To make matters worse, Omar Píccoli, his field assistant, will also not be able to be after the positive swab for Covid-19.

News in development

AFG