Red Bull Ring and Imola the 'debut' circuits

F2 accompanied F1 in Bahrain, Saudi Arabia and Australia, but will not do the same in Japan, Saudi Arabia and Miami. The calendar will therefore see F2 back on track in Imola from 17 to 19 May, but this does not mean that the month of April will be far from the circuits for Andrea Kimi Antonelli.

According to what was reported by the edition of Corriere dello Sportin fact, the driver from Bologna will be behind the wheel of the 2021 Mercedes W12 on April 16th at the Red Bull Ring (debut behind the wheel of an F1 for Antonelli) and then to Imola on a day between 29 and 30 April.

A fairly intense test program that testifies to how much the Mercedes points on the driver born in 2006 who will turn 18 on August 25th. The team managed by Toto Wolff has a seat to be assigned for 2025 in light of Lewis Hamilton's arrival at Ferrari and Antonelli is among the candidates.