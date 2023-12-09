Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 09/12/2023 – 17:53

Patients on improvised stretchers in the corridors and others waiting for medical attention. This is the reality of most emergencies in Brazilian public hospitals. Since 2017, a project has been bringing new practices to relieve emergency rooms.

Called Lean in Emergencies, the project led by the Ministry of Health in partnership with the Sírio-Libanês hospitals, in São Paulo, and Moinhos de Vento, in Porto Alegre, points to a 28% drop in overcrowding and more than 30% in waiting times. stay of patients (admitted and non-admitted) in 72 public and philanthropic hospitals in 26 states.

The term lean, in English, means producing with maximum efficiency and quality, without waste. The management strategy is widely applied in various economic sectors, large companies, such as the automotive industry, and even in startups.

The project aims to change the operation and flow of health units to better serve patients in emergency situations.

The manager of Social Commitment Projects at Hospital Sírio-Libanês, Carina Tischler Pires, explains that crises in emergency rooms are the result of three factors: high volume of patients, lack of beds for hospitalization due to the long length of stay of patients , in addition to inefficient and integrated work processes between areas.

The project aims to tackle these issues, using resources and professionals already available at the hospital.

“We believe that the activities developed are capable of promoting the intellectual and care autonomy of the professionals involved, resulting in an improvement in the patient’s passage through the emergency service, until their arrival at the correct place, with the correct resource and at the correct time”, says the manager .

The measures also have an impact on the number of deaths: the average projected reduction is 3% per month in the mortality rate, that is, 10,142 lives impacted.

“It is also estimated that the Lean in Emergencies project is capable of generating an increase in hospitalization vacancies of 19,672 per month. This increase in vacancies is achieved by reducing the average length of hospital stay with the implementation of tools by the hospital team, without increasing costs, building new beds or hiring extra staff”, highlights Carina Pires.

More agility

Santa Casa de Jahu, a reference for the population of 12 cities in the interior of São Paulo through the SUS, joined Lean in Emergencies.

One of the measures adopted was the implementation of the emergency room attendant – a professional who takes the patient to the office for exams and controls the length of stay so that care is as quick and efficient as possible.

The Huddle strategy also entered the routine of hospital professionals. This is a quick daily team meeting, lasting up to 15 minutes, when a check list of what is happening in the emergency room, which patients remain hospitalized, expected hospital discharges and treatments to be followed, which contributes to patient safety.

“Another successful measure was the creation of the discharge room, where eligible patients wait for their families, this being a humanized environment. This way, we have the bed freed up quickly and can be occupied by another patient more fluidly and quickly”, says the Nursing coordinator at Santa Casa, Regiane Laborda.

Since joining the project, the unit has reduced patient transit time by 20%.

Until August 2023, 216 public and philanthropic hospitals participated in Lean in Emergencies, 37 of which are in the implementation phase. More than 7,700 professionals were trained in face-to-face visits and distance learning courses. The project is part of the Support Program for Institutional Development of the Unified Health System (Proadi-SUS).