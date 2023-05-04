HE went viral the video of the TikTok user @llarii16 where he shows the video of how a bricklayer who has no arms, performs his work and demonstrates his skills and speed to carry out his work without help, work that he does every day.

The person from the Llari Gómez account commented that the one in the video is his father and despite the fact that lost his limbs in an accident over 16 years ago while working with a saw, this did not stop him from continuing to work.

With the title “My great pride, my daddy” the video has more than millions of views and comments from netizens, Among those who highlight the work and the desire to get ahead despite the adversities, in addition to congratulating the daughter for giving encouragement to her father.

Man can do all daily activities of a mason, from gluing blocks, mixing cement, preparing and beating the mixture, among other things, which make the man an example to follow that when you want to work, you can do it.

Due to the viralization of the videohe uploaded one again explaining why his father had no arms and even uploaded photos of his childhood, a story that part of Llari’s objective is to raise awareness and clarify how, despite his condition, his father has never stopped working.