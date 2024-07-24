Venezuelan President says Venezuela has the “best electoral system in the world.” Read on Poder360.

Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro (United Socialist Party of Venezuela, left) criticized on Tuesday (23.Jul.2024) the electoral systems of Brazil, the United States and Colombia for not auditing the process. The Venezuelan leader, however, did not present evidence for his statement.

“We have the best electoral system in the world, with 16 audits”Maduro declared at a rally. “Where else in the world do they do this? In the United States? The electoral system is unauditable. In Brazil? They don’t audit a single record. In Colombia? They don’t audit a single record.”, he added. In Brazil, elections are fully auditable. The stages of the electoral process are monitored by organizations and political parties. Read more about the subject below.

Watch Maduro’s statement (from 53min30s):

Maduro’s criticism came after Brazil’s president, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT), having stated that he was “scared” with Maduro’s statement, made on July 17, that there could be a “blood bath” if he loses the elections in Venezuela, scheduled for Sunday (28.Jul.2024).

“Whoever loses the election gets a voter’s bath. Maduro has to learn: when you win, you stay. When you lose, you leave.”, said Lula on Monday (22.Jul).

In response, the President of Venezuela said on Tuesday (23.Jul): “I didn’t lie. I just made a reflection. Whoever got scared should have a cup of chamomile tea.”.

On June 20, the Venezuelan president publicly pledged to respect the election results in response to concerns from the opposition and international observers about the integrity of the electoral process. However, he stated that the opposition was planning a coup.

Maduro’s main opponent in Sunday’s election (July 28) is Edmundo González Urrutia (Democratic Unitary Platform, center). He represents the coalition formed by 11 center-left and center-right parties. A survey conducted by the Delphos Institute indicates that Edmundo González has 59.1% of voting intentions compared to Maduro’s 24.6%.

AUDIT IN BRAZIL

The auditing process for electronic voting machines begins with the release of the source code. The supervisory bodies representing society can closely monitor all phases of the electronic voting machine source code, from code development to digital signature and sealing of the systems.

In addition to inspecting the set of commands in the ballot boxes and electoral systems, there are other important inspection stages before the elections, such as the TPS (Public Ballot Box Security Test); the TPS Confirmation Test; and the Digital Signature and System Sealing Ceremony, which will be held in August 2024.

In September, 1 month before the vote, the Media Generation Ceremony and the preparation of the electronic ballot boxes that will be used to collect the electorate’s votes are held. In October, on the eve of the day that voters appear at the polling stations, the correspondence tables are also checked, which consists of a list of the polling stations associated with the equipment’s unique identification number.

On election day, monitoring can be carried out in at least 3 ways:

checking the zeroth vote report, issued by the ballot box before the start of voting, which proves that the equipment does not have a previously registered vote for any candidate;

carrying out the Integrity Test, the purpose of which is to verify whether the vote entered is the same as the one that will be counted in the ballot box;

the Ballot Box (BU) conference, after voting has ended.

After the election, the system can also be audited through the following mechanisms:

conference of Ballot Box Bulletins, report with the total number of votes cast by voters in each device;

Digital Vote Record and logs of electronic ballot boxes.

All files are published on the Open Data Portal of TSE (Superior Electoral Court) for public consultation by any interested person.

NICOLÁS MADURO

The president of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro Moros, 61, leads an autocratic regime with no guarantees of fundamental freedoms. For example, he keeps people imprisoned for what he considers “political crimes”.

There are also restrictions described in reports from the OAS (Organization of American States), on the “illegitimate appointment” of the National Electoral Council by an illegitimate National Assembly, and of the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights – October 2022in November 2022 it’s from March 2023.