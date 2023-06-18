Next to Senator Marcos Pontes (PL-SP), the former president said he read the information on the leaflet of a vaccine manufacturer

the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) said, this Saturday (June 17), that vaccines against covid that use messenger RNA technology accumulate graphene in the “testicles and ovaries”. Without proof, Bolsonaro said he read the information on the vaccine leaflet from pfizer.

The speech was broadcast on the senator’s social networks Marcos Pontes (PL-SP), who was Minister of Science and Technology in the Bolsonaro government, during a PL affiliation event in the State of São Paulo. Pontes spoke about graphene and was interrupted several times by Bolsonaro, drawing laughter from those present at the event.

“Now you will fall back. The RNA vaccine has graphene dioxide. Where it accumulates according to Pfizer –I went to read that train there–: in the testis and ovary. I read the leaflet”said Bolsonaro.

Contrary to what the former president said, there is no mention of graphene in the leaflet from Comirnaty, a vaccine against covid manufactured by Pfizer and distributed in Brazil. Package inserts for all Covid vaccines certified by the Ministry of Health can be accessed and read in full through from this link.