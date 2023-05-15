Remco Evenepoel had taken the stage and pink jersey yesterday, but the thing that surprised almost everyone was the narrow victory of the world champion in the time trial. And all of us commenting on an Evenepoel not up to the task. In the evening we then had the answer to our doubts: Remco Evenepoel was found positive for Covid and will not start again tomorrow. We didn’t want this because after seeing him dominate in Ortona we really thought that the Belgian champion could win his first Giro d’Italia. At this point the race changes completely: the runner who scared everyone goes home with the pink jersey that he is forced to keep in his suitcase. We don’t know how this Giro d’Italia will continue but we will certainly miss Remco Evenepoel. Now the Roglic we saw in Fossombrone will have to contend above all with the men of Ineos led by Geraint Thomas and Tao Geoghegan Hart. In the time trial, Thomas didn’t particularly surprise me because he’s used to such performances, but Tao Geoghegan Hart is. It is true that the Briton was already able to win a Giro d’Italia in 2020, indeed I have the impression that he has also become stronger now.