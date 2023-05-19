Technology is advancing faster than ever today, but it seems that cybercriminals are even faster. Proof of this is the new cyber attack that has been detected in recent days.

Unlike a few years ago, today access to the internet, social networks, applications and more is quite easy for almost everyone, since both mobile devices and the internet are much cheaper.

However, as always, criminals have found ways to take advantage of these new technological realitiesand have implemented a series of scams to get away with it.

According to what was revealed by the Zhejiang University of China and Darmstadt Technical University of Germanya new has been detected hardware-based method cybercriminals use to gain access to cell phones of his victims.

The name of this new virus is “Ghost Touch”, which is used by internet criminals to unlock smartphones and, after that, gain access to confidential information, such as passwords, photos and bank details. It can even install malware.

However, it should be noted that, unlike other cybercrimes, it is a physical attack, since the offender must be up to 40mm away to take advantage of the touchscreen’s sensitivity to EMI (“electromagnetic interference”), allowing them to inject fake contact points into the screen without actually touching it.

Likewise, researchers have detected this type of cyberattacks in only 9 cell phones: among which the iPhone SE (2020), Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G, Redmi 8 and Nokia 7.2 stand outSo these are targeted vulnerabilities.

“Unfortunately, the most common places are public places where people place their phones face down on the table. Attackers prepare the equipment under the table in advance and launch the attack remotely. The user may not even realize it. realize that your device has been hacked,” said the cybersecurity expert from NordVPNAdrianus Warmenhoven.

It is worth mentioning that a cell phone that has been affected by Ghost Touch it will start working on its own, so the device will unlock or answer calls without the person touching the screen to do so. In addition, you can also open applications or enter web pages.

“You can protect yourself against touchscreen attacks in a number of ways, from adding more security to your phone to being more vigilant in public places. Don’t leave your phone unattended and you’ll greatly reduce the chances of it being hacked,” they recommend.