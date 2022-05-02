A series that on paper should have been interesting and balanced changes his prospects for Joel Embiid’s injury. Without his MVP, an indefinite knockout due to a fracture in his right eye socket and a concussion, the series therefore becomes a true mission impossible for Philadelphia. The defense of Miami and a talented and deep roster are able to put in difficulty a team that, after the James Harden trade, is undoubtedly “all-in” this postseason. Miami has shown that it can win playoff games even without stars like Butler and Lowry (out in race-1) and started slightly at an advantage even with a full-on Embiid: now the only real chance for the 76ers, except for a flash recovery of the center, it would come from an unspeakable Harden, the best version of Houston, which, however, has practically never been seen in recent months. The Heat therefore become the big favorites, as long as they don’t let their guard down, and their slip into a series that seems to be scored would now be considered a real failure.