Officials in the US state of Texas warned of “disasters in the midst of disaster”, the historic cold weather that left millions without heating for the third consecutive day on Wednesday, and asked residents to prepare for the non-return of energy supplies until the weekend.

Officials said that the authorities have asked residents in more than 100 counties in Texas to boil drinking water as the power supply to treatment plants continues to be cut off.

The supply of drinking water with faucets has been completely or intermittently disrupted for more than 12 million people in the state, the second largest US state with a population of about 29 million.

Officials said power supplies were still cut off for 2.7 million households. With freezing weather expected to continue until the weekend, restoration will be a slow process as the state lost 40 percent of its electricity generation capacity as wells, natural gas lines and wind turbines froze.

And nearly 24 people died from the severe cold. Officials say they suspect many more deaths, but their bodies have yet to be discovered.

On Wednesday, officials told residents of the state’s most populated areas to prepare for a new wave of rain and snowfall within 24 hours.

The cold weather has prompted some residents to choose between staying in cool, dark homes or facing potential exposure to COVID-19 infection in local relief centers.

“These are in many ways disasters in the midst of disaster,” said Lena Hidalgo, the most senior elected official in Harris County, which includes Houston. “The successive effects will not end,” she added.

President Joe Biden declared a state of emergency on Monday and decided to send federal aid to Texas, where temperatures ranged from minus 2 degrees to minus 22 degrees.