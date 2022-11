How did you feel about this matter?

Former Lebanese President Michel Aoun waves to supporters during a farewell ceremony at the end of his term, at Baabda Palace, east of Beirut, Lebanon, October 30, 2022. | Photo: EFE/EPA/WAEL HAMZEH

Former Lebanese President Michel Aoun walked out of the presidential palace on Sunday (30), a day before his term expired, without a successor having been designated. Before his departure, he signed a decree that excludes the possibility that Prime Minister Najib Mikati will run the country on an interim basis. The power vacuum exacerbates the political paralysis in the country, which is in the midst of economic collapse.

Michel Aoun’s six-year term ends without MPs being able to reach an agreement on his successor. Parliament has met four times in the last month to elect a president, but neither the Shia Muslim camp of Hezbollah – the powerful armed movement that dominates political life in Lebanon – nor its opponents have a clear majority to impose a candidate.

In his final week as president, Aoun signed a US-brokered agreement outlining Lebanon’s southern maritime border with Israel — a modest diplomatic advance that allows the two countries to extract natural gas from offshore deposits.

He claimed that the Iranian-backed armed group Hezbollah, which used unarmed drones to fly over Israel and threatened to attack its offshore platforms several times, served as a “deterrent” that helped keep negotiations in Lebanon’s favor.

Aoun said the deal paves the way for gas discoveries that could be Lebanon’s “last chance” to recover from a three-year financial meltdown that cost 95% of its currency’s value and drove 80% of the population into poverty.

The former president said he will continue to be involved in Lebanon’s politics, even when he leaves office, especially to face Central Bank governor Riad Salameh, one of the president’s main political opponents.

Salameh is being investigated in Lebanon and at least five other countries, accused of corruption and embezzlement of public money. He denies the allegations.