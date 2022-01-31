The Colombian accident Egan Bernal that will prevent him from competing at least for this season clearly leaves a difficult void to fill in a team Ineos which already had the structures of runners outlined with a view to the main races in the world in 2022.

With Bernal out of the competition, it is clear that the British squad will have to reshuffle what they already had more or less ready with a view to obtaining the most possible victories.

It is not easy to assimilate him, because his best rider, the one who can fight great deeds against him, the leader, the benchmark, the one who won the Tour de France for him in 2019 and the current champion of the Giro d’Italia is in a clinic trying to recover, after the serious accident that almost left him a paraplegic or something more unfortunate, that almost took his life.

without egan

At first, Egan was going to lead the squad in the Tour and Richard Carapaz was going to be his main card in the Giro, but now with the novelty of Bernal there may be changes, moreover, they are necessary.

The first point is that Egan Bernal is irreplaceable. At Ineos there is no runner of his characteristics, none of those who are there can face the Slovenians, Tadej Pogacar and Primoz Roglic, in the fight for the three-week races.

There is no doubt that filling Egan’s void will be complicated, because Ineos will start losing to rivals like Pogacar and Roglic, but they do have riders with whom they could fight for the podium and stage victories, be the protagonist to maintain the condition of one of the best in the world.

Bernal is the only rider who could stand up to the Slovenians, although he is one step below them, but there was no other, he is one of the three best cyclists in the world.

Without him, the clearest thing is that Ineos sends Carapaz to the Tour de France. Although the best thing would be for him to stay in the Giro, since he has many more title options there, but the fact is that you have to go to the Tour with everything, with the best you have, you cannot afford a squad like the Ineos of be beaten in the most important race in the world.

Perhaps securing a title in a major would be ideal, but it is certain that with Carapaz, Geraint Thomas and Adam Yates he could put together a strong group so as not to go blank and avoid ending up devastated by UAE Emirates and Jumbo Visma, who have as main goal to win in France.

Daniel Martinez, on stage

The movement of chips could favor the Colombian Daniel Martínez, who could be the visible head in the Giro d’Italia, a competition that he knows by heart, in which he knows what it is to finish ahead.

Martínez can aspire to a good appearance in Italy. Last year, helping Bernal win the race, he finished fifth. He is a complete cyclist, who goes well in the mountains, more in the average than in the high, and has good conditions on the clock, although this year the Giro only has 26 kilometers in those sections.

Ineos trusted Tom Pidcock and Tao Geoghegan Hart, who won the Giro in 2020, to form a strong group, alongside Carapaz, in Italy, but that block could be maintained with Martínez as the leader.

The damage that fate has done to Ineos is irreparable, monumental and happens at a critical moment, complicated, in which there are not many chips to fall back on and because the rivals are very strong.

In 2019, when Chris Froome crashed recognizing the Critérium Dauphiné time trial, Ineos, at that time Sky, had two aces up its sleeve: Thomas and Bernal.

And with Froome out of the competition, the squad won the Tour with the Colombian and Thomas came second. From then on, all the cards were played with Bernal, who was able to respond in 2021 by winning the Giro, after a bad 2020.

It is not a good time for Ineos, the truth is it is not, but against fate, against the things that happen in sport and the unforeseen, no one can fight.

What you have to do is think calmly, minimize your losses and face the harsh reality, the one that tells you that you are left without the leader, without the rider who can win big races for you, and who knows for how long.

Lisandro Rengifo

Editor of THE TIME

@LisandroAbel

