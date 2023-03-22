By Nayara Figueiredo and Ana Mano

SAO PAULO (Reuters) – Brazil’s soybean crop is expected to reach 155 million tonnes in 2022/23, but could be closer to 160 million tonnes were it not for a drought in Rio Grande do Sul due to the La Niña weather phenomenon, which reduced the national productive potential, assessed this Tuesday to Agroconsult.

After technical analyzes during the Rally da Safra expedition, the consultancy raised its forecast for the country’s soy harvest, compared to the 153 million previously announced.

In relation to January, when the expedition began, Agroconsult observed advances in the production indexes of eight States, with emphasis on Mato Grosso, and a decrease only in the crops in Rio Grande do Sul – considering that within Rio Grande do Sul there are cases of very negative productivity, but also of “full” crops.

“Some rain was missing… If it weren’t for this drop in Rio Grande do Sul, we’d be talking about a harvest of 160 million tons”, said the technical coordinator of the Rally da Safra, Valmir Assarice, in a presentation transmitted over the internet.

He also pointed out that, in the coming years, this brand should materialize.

The productivity of soybeans in Rio Grande do Sul was estimated at 36.7 bags per hectare, almost 36% above the yield obtained in the previous season, when the state was even more affected by the drought.

Despite the progress, the number is well below the productivity of 58.5 bags per hectare recorded in 2020/21 and also the national average for this crop, of 59.1 bags per hectare.

“There is still a lot of soy filling the grain… there is still a lack of rain to confirm the estimate”, commented the expert.

In Paraná, the delay in harvesting compared to previous years was not enough to reduce crop yields, quite the contrary. Productivity was seen with a firm advance of 65.2% over the previous year.

“Although it was a La Niña year… La Niña did not exert as much influence in Paraná as in Rio Grande do Sul.”

And in Mato Grosso, the assessment by Agroconsult indicates another year of progress in productivity, to 63.5 bags per hectare, an increase of almost 4% compared to 2021/22, in the face of favorable weather and also good management in the crops, said Assarice.

With the national offer at this level and the break in the oilseed crop in Argentina, mainly, the CEO of Agroconsult, André Pessôa, said that Brazilian exports of the grain could reach a record of 96.1 million tons this year, an increase of 22 %.

The crushing was projected at 53.9 million tons, also with an advance of 7%.

Pessôa pointed out that soybean prices are not only lower in Brazil, because Argentina helps to hold back a more intense fall, which would be brought about by the record Brazilian harvest.

CORN

Brazilian corn production and exports should reach new historical highs, with an estimated harvest of 125.5 million tons in the 2022/23 season and shipments with the potential to reach 51.9 million tons in the year, according to the Agroconsult.

The expectation for corn is lower than the 130.9 million estimated by the consultancy in January, in view of an initial projection of growth for the planting area of ​​the second crop that was not confirmed and should remain stable at 16.7 million hectares.

The total cereal area was estimated at 22 million hectares, a slight decrease of 0.8% year-on-year.

Even so, the projection for total corn production is 6.2% higher than last season’s harvest.

Of the total, about 97.2 million tons should be harvested in the second crop, which is being sown in the country, with a delay in several states due to a lengthening of the soybean cycle. If confirmed, the volume will represent an increase of 5.4% over the “safrinha” of the previous season.

With the increase in corn supply in Brazil and firm international demand, the consultancy believes that there is room for the country to send more than 50 million tons abroad.

“From now on, we should compete with the United States as the main corn exporters”, said the CEO of Agroconsult.

He recalled that the fall in the Argentine crop and the lower supply of corn in Ukraine, given the reduction in planting caused by the war with Russia, should influence shipments from Brazil, also considering the opening of China to the purchase of Brazilian cereal.

