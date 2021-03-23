The Miami Open will raise the curtain this Tuesday of a very special 2021 edition. Not only because, in the context of the global pandemic, it will be able to receive a reduced number of spectators and will implement an anti-coronavirus protocol that will affect all those involved. But also because they will be played with great absences both in the male and female box. On the women’s side, for whom the tournament is a WTA 1000, the most important will be that of Serena Williams. Meanwhile, among men, the first Masters 1000 of this season –Indian wells was suspended again due to the health crisis – it will not have none of the members of the Big 3, something that had not happened since 2004.

Is that Novak Djokovic, number one in the world, Rafael Nadal, third in the ranking, and Roger Federer, sixth, decided not to play in Florida for several reasons. And after 16 years and four months a competition of this category will be held without the presence of the Serbian, Spanish or Swiss, great dominators of the circuit for a long time.

The last Masters 1000 that did not have any of the three in the picture was Paris 2004, which ended with the consecration of the Russian Marat Safin. At that time, only Federer was already a name of weight in the world of the racket and had earned a place in the elite.

The Swiss lived that year one of his best seasons, the most fruitful up to that point in his professional career. He started with a consecration at the Australian Open, which allowed him to climb to number one in the world for the first time. He then won titles in Dubai, Indian Wells, Hamburg (then a Masters 1000), Halle, Wimbledon, Gstaad, Toronto, the US Open, and Bangkok.

Sad to announce that I won’t be playing in Miami, a city that I love. I need to fully recover and get ready for the clay court season in Europe. Special message to my fans in the US and in particular to the great Spanish speaking community FL who always give me a great support! 💪🏻 – Rafa Nadal (@RafaelNadal) March 16, 2021

Then a tear in his left thigh forced him to stop for more than a month and he missed Paris. Although he was able to return in time to close 2004 with the consecration in the Masters Cup (today ATP Finals) in Houston.

The absences of Djokovic and Nadal at the 2004 French capital Masters, on the other hand, were not due to injuries. The Serbian, then 17 years old, was taking his first steps as a professional and, located in the 243rd step of the ranking, he still had no chance to play tournaments of that level.

The Spaniard, barely a year older, already appeared as 48th in the standings, but he was also still a promise. After winning his first title in Sopot, he closed his personal season after losing in the first round in Basel and played in the Davis Cup final against the United States in November. His debut in Paris came just three years later, when he lost the 2007 final to David Nalbandian.

As of 2005, there was always at least one of the three in all the Masters 1000 that were contested. They were 139. And there is a fact that makes clear the hegemony that Djokovic, Nadal and Federer built at the highest level of tennis: between the three, they conquered 95 of those tournaments.

Dear fans, I’m very sorry to announce that this year I won’t travel to Miami to compete. I decided to use this precious time at home to stay with my family. With all restrictions, I need to find balance in my time on tour and at home. I look forward to coming back next year! – Novak Djokovic (@DjokerNole) March 19, 2021

Miami – which will be played again after the cancellation of the last edition due to the pandemic – will cut a historic streak and will mark, perhaps, one more step in the change of command process because it will have several NextGen players as great protagonists.

The Swiss, who in 2019 won his fourth title in the contest, was the first to announce his withdrawal. He did it at the beginning of March, before returning to the courts after more than a year of absence due to operations on his right knee. His plan was to play in Doha (he lost in the quarterfinals) and Dubai (finally, he did not appear) and the trip to Miami meant too high a demand for his physique after such an extensive stop. Thus, the American contest did not enter its calendar for this 2021, in which the priorities are Wimbledon and Tokyo 2020.

Just over a week ago, Nadal got off. The Mallorcan, who could never be crowned in this tournament, did not recover from the discomfort in the lower back that he suffered during the Australian tour at the beginning of the year -with quarantine included- and which also forced him to miss the ATP of Acapulco, last week. “I need to fully recover to be prepared for the clay-court season in Europe,” explained who preferred to aim for Roland Garros.

And on Friday came the announcement of Djokovic, a six-time champion in the contest. “I have decided to use this valuable time to be at home. Taking into account all the restrictions due to the pandemic, I need to find the balance between family and circuit,” communicated number one.

Although not only the Big 3 decided not to travel to Miami. The tournament will also miss other great figures on the men’s circuit such as the Austrian Dominic Thiem (4th), the Italian Matteo berrettini (10th), the Frenchman Gael Monfils (14th), the Spanish Pablo Carreño Busta (15 °) and the Swiss Stan Wawrinka (21 °).

Serena Williams will be the big absentee in the women’s draw at the Miami Open. Photo REUTERS / Kelly Defina

In the women’s team, the most resounding loss will be that of Serena Williams, who will not say present because she is recovering from oral surgery. “This is a very special tournament for me, it’s like my home. I’m sad that I can’t see the incredible fans this year, but I hope to be back soon,” said the 39-year-old and seventh-ranked player.

The good news for the organizers is that the winner of 23 “greats” will be the only top 10 not to play and the Australian Ashleigh barty, number one in the world, will top the list of seeded of a highly competitive box.

Four Argentines will say present in Miami

Nadia Podoroska, Diego Schwartzman, Federico Delbonis and Federico Coria will be the Argentines who will perform at the Miami Open. And Rosario will be the first to jump onto the pitch.

Nadia Podoroska in the preview of her debut in Miami. Photo Twitter @nadiapodoroska

La Peque, 48th in the world ranking, will debut this Tuesday, around 11.30 in our country, against the Egyptian Mayar sherif, 124th and one of the great revelations of the first Grand Slam of the season. It will be the first time that they will meet in a major circuit tournament, although they already met once at the ITF level, in October 2019 in Pula, Italy, with the African victory.

If she advances, Podoroska will face the Russian in the second round Ekaterina Alexandrova, 30th seeded, and in the third could be measured with the Ukrainian Elina Svitolina, number five in the world, against whom he reaped one of the best victories of his career last year, in the quarterfinals of Roland Garros.

The men’s competition will only start on Wednesday. Schwartzman, who due to the many casualties will be the fifth favorite, will start his way in the second round against the winner of the duel between the Italian Salvatore caruso (85th in the world) and Japanese Yasutaka uchiyama (110 °).

Schwartzman was crowned champion a few weeks ago in Buenos Aires. Photo Press Argentina Open.

On the horizon of the Argentine, ninth in the ranking and winner a few weeks ago of the ATP of Buenos Aires, there are possible crosses with Fabio Fognini (10th seed) or the Russian Aslan karatsev (17th and recent champion in Dubai) in the round of 16; with another Russian, Andrey Rublev (4th), in quarters; and with the Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas (2nd), in semis.

In that same half of the table the two other two Argentines will compete. Delbonis (80th in the ranking) will face the Australian in the first round Jordan thompson (60 °) and would later meet the Canadian Milos raonic (19 °). Meanwhile, Coria (84 °) will have a difficult start against the Croatian Marin Cilic (45 °) and in the second round he would be measured with the Chilean Cristian Garin (20 °).

In the upper portion of the table, the big favorites for the title are the Russian Daniil Medvedev, first seed, who reached number two in the world a week ago after being crowned in Marseille, and the German Alexander Zverev, seventh in the ranking and third seeded , who comes from shouting champion on Sunday in Acapulco.

Who will also take to the field this Tuesday will be Renzo Olivo, who yesterday surpassed the first round of qualifying and – around 17 – will go for a place in the main draw against the American Emilio Navas or the Danish Mikael Torpegaard.

