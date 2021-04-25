The video causes outrage. At night, and in full force of the restrictions due to the second wave of the pandemic, dozens of children and young people are seen in an illegal celebration. It happened in the Tucuman Rugby Club and according to the local authorities, the meeting was organized by a group of parents.

Due to the fact, the canteen of the place was closed and an investigation was opened for the agglomeration of people without respecting the social distance imposed by the outbreak of coronavirus.

In the footage that went viral in the last few hours, the person filming it relates that people are “without distancing, full tables”. “That’s the Tucumán Rugby “Club pandemic, shoots, while showing crowds and party music.

The entrance to the Tucumán Rugby Club, where the illegal celebration took place. Photo GSV.

The one who made the decision to close the place was the Undersecretary of Urban Services of Yerba Buena, Colombres dart, who proceeded to close the institution’s buffet, according to the local newspaper The Gazette.

After knowing the video of the offense, the Police arrived at the place to inspect and found that there were more people than allowed and without respecting social distancing.

The administrative manager of the club, Martin Luna, explained that it was an event organized by parents.

Thus he tried to detach the institution from the images recorded in the viral video, and said that it had nothing to do with the sporting event that had occurred minutes before.

In other words, the club ruled out that there was a “third time prohibited“.

According to the report, the closure was resolved by “having violated the national DNU and the ordinances of this municipality, “reported La Gaceta.

