Liverpool – celebrate like before corona* -Pandemic: Up to 5000 people are allowed to attend a concert in Liverpool without masks and distance. The May 2nd event with rock band Blossoms is part of a UK government pilot project. A current, negative corona test is required for entry.

Even after the event, the audience should do a test. “We have come one step closer to a summer full of live events, our scientifically-led program is now running,” said Minister of Culture Oliver Dowden in a statement on Sunday (April 18, 2021). The event site usually offers 7500 seats.

Corona tests should make mass events possible

Tests are key to resuming mass events, Dowden said. Health Secretary Matt Hancock said the results of the pilot project played an important role in the safety concept. In Germany he had Virologist Christian Drosten recently faced deceptive security through corona rapid tests* warned.

Already on Sunday, 4,000 people should watch the semi-finals of the FA Cup between the first division soccer team Leicester City and Southampton FC in London's Wembley Stadium. These are residents: inside and medical personnel. A week later, at the League Cup final between Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City, fans of the teams involved and a total of 8,000 fans are allowed for the first time. The games and the World Snooker Championship in Sheffield are also among the pilot projects. In order to gain entry, the audience must take several corona tests and wear masks.