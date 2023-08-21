According to Aaron Ciechanover, laureate in 2004, a regime of full freedom is fundamental for building an ecosystem conducive to innovation

The Israeli doctor Aaron Ciechanover, Nobel Prize in Chemistry in 2004, is categorical when he says that without democracy, there is no science. And without science, there are no economic advances. For him, only in an environment of full freedoms is it possible to create the complex ecosystem of scientific innovation that he defends.

“The secret of science is that if you look at the Nobel Prizes and the most significant achievements, they all took place in countries that are totally free. Look at Russia, for example, the communist countries and some countries in Africa. In countries that do not have total freedom, science is the 1st element to be harmed,” he said in an interview with Power360.

Watch the declaration (1min5s):

Ciechanover went to protests against the judicial reform that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is trying to bring about in the country. He said that if Israel ceases to be a full democracy, scientists and thinkers will leave the country.

The ongoing reform expands the power of the Legislature over the Judiciary and eliminates the so-called reasonableness clause. Israel does not have a formal Constitution, like most countries, including Brazil. Therefore, the Supreme Court has the prerogative to assess whether or not a government decision is reasonable. And eventually stop it.

The country is parliamentary. In this system, there is a symbiosis between the Executive and the Legislative. The prime minister is chosen from among the congressmen of the coalition that gets more than half of the votes in Parliament.

If the reform advances, there is a risk that the Executive will become hypertrophied and end up managing to govern without the interference of other powers. It will have serious consequences for the country, says Aaron.

“Nowadays, people can work remotely. They don’t have to live in Tel Aviv or Haifa. They can live on the Greek islands, in Cyprus, wherever they want, using their computer if Israel ceases to be a full democracy.”he declared.

Watch (39s):

Ciechanover is 75 years old and was born in Haifa. He received a degree in medicine from Hebrew University of Jerusalem. He served as a medic in the Army and then went back to school. According to him, his greatest motivation was to understand the cause of the diseases, and not to treat them after they were installed.

With this mindset, along with Avram Hershko and Irwin Rose, he identified the process of protein degradation mediated by ubiquitin – one of the main discoveries for understanding the evolution of cancer cells. It won him the Nobel.

Ciechanover was a student of MIT (Massachusetts Institute of Technology), one of the most prestigious universities in the world, and received invitations to teach at some of the main universities in the United States, but preferred to return to his country. Today, he works at the Rambam Health Care Campuswhose mission is to reformulate the profile of physicians by creating an environment that, in his words, “knock down the walls” that separate industry, hospital and academia.

The Israeli doctor claims that the return movement is one of the main drivers for a country to develop science. There is a need to go elsewhere to absorb knowledge. And go back. In this way, there will be a constant evolution of thought.

“When you are in the hospital, you see how illnesses end. In most cases, when patients go to the hospital, it is too late. Not in the sense of losing one’s life, but of the disease already being installed and with symptoms. In the heart attack, you’ve already had the coronary artery blocked. When you complain of pain, the tumor is usually big enough to cause it. But I was interested in the beginning“, he declared.

Watch (49s):

Ciechanover came to Brazil to present the Rambam. He had meetings with representatives of MCTI (Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation) and gave a master class at UnB (University of Brasilia). In 2017, the university awarded him the title of Doctor Honoris Causa. He wants to expand cooperation with other countries within the logic that medicine is international.

Today, they have a partnership in Brazil with Hospital Israelita Albert Einstein, in Sao Paulo. They want to include more universities in the scope of the bilateral collaboration.

“People will come from both sides. There will be a huge flow of doctors and scientists from Brazil to Israel to learn what we have. And also from Israel to Brazil to learn what Brazilians have developed because medicine is international“, he said.

Watch (37s):

Science and new medicine

Israelis have won 12 Nobel Prizes since the country was officially founded 75 years ago. Of these, 5 were from Chemistry. Aaron was 1st.

According to him, investment in science has to start at school, not at college. Good teachers and the possibility to experiment are essential factors in creating a favorable environment for technological development.

Next to Aaron were doctors Rafael Beyar and Michael Halberthal. Beyar was Rector of Rambam from 1999 to 2005. Under his leadership Ciechanover won the Nobel Prize. From 2006 to 2019, he was the director general of the institute. Halberthal is the CEO of the Rambam Health Care Campus. He is the inventor of stentsmall metal or polymer tube placed in the artery to keep blood circulation open.



Rafael Beyar (left) and Michael Halberthal (right) in an interview with Power360 at the Israeli embassy in Brasilia. Both argue that medicine has to incorporate engineers and developers

They advocate a change in the training of physicians. They claim that training focused exclusively on clinical care is no longer enough. Medicine, they say, has to break down the walls between areas of knowledge. Only then will you continue to move forward.

In Rambam, there are developers, engineers, chemists, doctors and other professionals. They defend this interaction as a way to find solutions for medical cases, from the creation of robots to the simpler development of more efficient tools when performing an operation.

“Combine the physician’s clinical training with basic research on the one hand. On the other hand, opening up to the path of innovation. There are doctors who want to solve daily issues for the challenges they face. They can create their own tools and change the lives of many people in the world.“, said Rafael Beyar.

Rafael has developed computerized systems that allow remote operations. One of these systems is at Hospital Israelita Albert Einstein. It allows Israeli doctors to conduct surgery in Brazil, for example.

According to Halberthal, the medicine of the future is based on the broad collaboration of different areas and countries. At this point, he includes Brazil as a strategic partner given its size and diversity.

“Collaboration is the name of the game. The world is small and we have to work together. We didn’t come here just to teach. We learned a lot. And we want to expand this contact”, declared Halberthal.