Instant messaging app WhatsApp brings many features to give good convenience to its users. On WhatsApp, you will find many such features that will completely change the style of your chatting. Today we are going to tell about one such feature through which if you do not want to show your chat to anyone on WhatsApp, then you can hide it without deleting it immediately.

Yes, WhatsApp has the facility to hide messages. Here we are telling you how to hide it without deleting the message. Know this asana method:

Here’s how to hide chat

>> First open WhatsApp and after that click on the chat you want to hide.

>> Now tap and hold on that chat. After this, some options will appear upwards. One of these will be the option of Arrow. Which is exactly equal to the three data and is the Archive button.

>> Tap on the Archive button. Tapping on it will make your chat archive. And will not be visible to anyone.



Here’s how to hide hidden chat

Whenever you have to see this chat, you have to scroll to the bottom of the WhatsApp chat, where you will get the option of Archived. By tapping on it, you will get the chat archived. If you want to unarchive it, tap and hold it and tap the Archive icon above once again. This will make your chat unarchive.